Garena unveils the top 42 qualified teams for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall

The Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall Open Qualifiers concluded on August 23. Since then, teams and fans have been waiting on Garena to release the list of qualified teams.
Finally, heeding to fans pleas, officials have shared a list of the top 42 teams that have been selected for the Closed Qualifiers.
Teams will be contacted directly via in-game mailing by Garena for further instructions. A team will have 48 hours to respond to the in-game mail. Failure to respond will result in the slot being forfeited and the next best eligible team contacted.
Qualified teams for the closed qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2021:-
1) Titanium: Army
2) UG-EMPIRE.
3) Team_Arrow
4) 4-JODS!
5) Royal2Gurkha.
6) GALAXY_RACER_
7) THESTARZ!
8) HIGH-FIVE!
9) TEAM…ARROW
10) Asin-ClutchGods
11) HUSKIES..
12) YoungGurkhaESP
13) THE_IMPERIOUS
14) Trained-2Kill
15) MAVERICKS-ES.
16) STONE~CRUSHERS
17) LamaStone
18) PVS.GAMING.
19) LR7_ESPORT'S
20) XMATES!
21) EVIL-ARMY.
22) BACHELORS
23) 4.Veterans
24) Magesh Gaming...
25) SILENTLY.LOUD
26) TEAM-GOA
27) LAVA>ESPORTS
28) TKMÃ—ESPORTS
29) AMATERASUxRIP
30) AURA-GAMING!
31) STAY.AWAY.
32) RuLE…BREaKERS
33) GZxEG
34) We-Are-Kids
35) AFF-ESPORTS!
36) TEENAGER19
37) GSK-ES
38) Team_Logic7
39) LEADERS
40) FROM_THE_FUTURE
41) TEAM-PHOENIX20
42) MEGASTARS!!
The anti-cheat system caught a player from team Jaanu Gaming. The team was therefore disqualified from the tournament and its slot was awarded to the next best team. Additionally, the player was banned for his actions.
Likewise, the next 50 ranked teams have been selected to be on the waitlist and will be contacted via in-game mailing as well.
The in-game mail does not ensure a spot in the FFIC 2021 Fall Closed Qualifiers. Each team will need to verify the details included in the application form.
In total, 48 teams (42 qualified, plus six invited teams) will compete in two days of Closed Qualifiers. The Closed Qualifiers are scheduled for September 1 and 2, after which the top 12 teams will advance to the league stages.
Free Fire India Series 2021 features a massive prize pool of INR 75 Lakhs.
