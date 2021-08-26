Garena unveils the top 42 qualified teams for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall

The Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall Open Qualifiers concluded on August 23. Since then, teams and fans have been waiting on Garena to release the list of qualified teams.

Finally, heeding to fans pleas, officials have shared a list of the top 42 teams that have been selected for the Closed Qualifiers.

Teams will be contacted directly via in-game mailing by Garena for further instructions. A team will have 48 hours to respond to the in-game mail. Failure to respond will result in the slot being forfeited and the next best eligible team contacted.

Qualified teams for the closed qualifiers of the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2021:-

1) Titanium: Army

2) UG-EMPIRE.

3) Team_Arrow

4) 4-JODS!

5) Royal2Gurkha.

6) GALAXY_RACER_

7) THESTARZ!

8) HIGH-FIVE!

9) TEAM…ARROW

10) Asin-ClutchGods

11) HUSKIES..

12) YoungGurkhaESP

13) THE_IMPERIOUS

14) Trained-2Kill

15) MAVERICKS-ES.

16) STONE~CRUSHERS

17) LamaStone

18) PVS.GAMING.

19) LR7_ESPORT'S

20) XMATES!

21) EVIL-ARMY.

22) BACHELORS

23) 4.Veterans

24) Magesh Gaming...

25) SILENTLY.LOUD

26) TEAM-GOA

27) LAVA>ESPORTS

28) TKMÃ—ESPORTS

29) AMATERASUxRIP

30) AURA-GAMING!

31) STAY.AWAY.

32) RuLE…BREaKERS

33) GZxEG

34) We-Are-Kids

35) AFF-ESPORTS!

36) TEENAGER19

37) GSK-ES

38) Team_Logic7

39) LEADERS

40) FROM_THE_FUTURE

41) TEAM-PHOENIX20

42) MEGASTARS!!

The anti-cheat system caught a player from team Jaanu Gaming. The team was therefore disqualified from the tournament and its slot was awarded to the next best team. Additionally, the player was banned for his actions.

Likewise, the next 50 ranked teams have been selected to be on the waitlist and will be contacted via in-game mailing as well.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 format (Image via ff.garena)

The in-game mail does not ensure a spot in the FFIC 2021 Fall Closed Qualifiers. Each team will need to verify the details included in the application form.

In total, 48 teams (42 qualified, plus six invited teams) will compete in two days of Closed Qualifiers. The Closed Qualifiers are scheduled for September 1 and 2, after which the top 12 teams will advance to the league stages.

Free Fire India Series 2021 features a massive prize pool of INR 75 Lakhs.

Edited by R. Elahi