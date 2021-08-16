Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall Split: Format, registrations, scoring table, and more 

The fifth official major tournament of the year, the Free Fire India Championship Fall Split 2021, will begin on 23 August.

Registrations for the FFC mode have commenced and will be open until 23 August at 8:00 PM IST. Teams can register through an in-game registration process. The India Championship online qualifiers, i.e. the FFC Mode, will take place from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST on 23 August. The top 42 teams will qualify for stage 2, which is the closed qualifiers.

FFC mode registration date and match day (Image via YouTube/Fakepromise official)

Format of the tournament

Free Fire India Championship 2021 fall format (Image via YouTube/Fakepromise official)

The closed qualifiers will have 48 teams (42 qualified and 6 invited from FFPL 2021) vying for the 12 spots of the group stage. The seventh to twelfth ranked teams of Free Fire Pro League Summer are invited to this stage.

The third stage, i.e league stage involves the twelve qualified teams as well as six invited teams (the top six finishers of the FFPL 2021). Those in the top six will proceed to the grand finals, while those in the bottom 12 will be relegated to the play-ins, where they will compete for the remaining six slots of the grand finals.

Free Fire 2021 Esports India road map (Image via Garena)

Teams participating in the India Championship will have the opportunity to earn their qualification for the Free Fire World Series 2021 which is set to take place in Mexico later this year.

Important points to note:

Players must be at Diamond 1 tier with a rank point of 2538, their level should be 40.

Registered team can play a maximum of 10 matches. However, the overall points table will take into account the best five matches only.

No weapon attributes are allowed.

The prize pool for the tournament totals 75 lakhs INR.

FFIC 2021 fall important points (Image via Free Fire)

Scoring table of the Free Fire India Championship 2021

1st Position - 12 points

12 points 2nd Position - 9 points

9 points 3rd Position - 8 points

8 points 4th Position - 7 points

7 points 5th Position - 6 points

6 points 6th Position - 5 points

5 points 7th Position - 4 points

4 points 8th Position - 3 points

3 points 9th Position - 2 points

2 points 10th Position - 1 point

1 point 11th Position - 0 point

0 point 12th Position - 0 point

Each kill is worth 1 point and leaving Spawn Island will result in losing 10 points.

