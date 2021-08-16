How to register for the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 fall

Garena announced the Fall Split of Free Fire India Championship 2021 yesterday, following the conclusion of the FFCO 2021. Online registrations for the tournament open on 16 August and will remain open until 23 August at 8:00 PM IST.

This article aims to answer all questions regarding registration for the FFIC .

FFIC 2021 eligibility criteria

FFIC 2021 fall important information (Image via YouTube/Fakepromise official)

1. Registrations are only open to players from India and Nepal.

2. All players must be ranked at level 40 with a rank of Diamond 1 and a rank point of 2538 prior to registering.

3. During the entire duration of the Online Qualifiers, every player must maintain their rank.

4. The minimum and maximum number of players on a team must be four and six respectively.

Registration steps for the Free Fire India Championship Fall Split 2021

Step 1: In the main lobby of Free Fire, click on a red color trophy icon at the top-right corner.

Step 2: You will now be redirected to the India Championship banner. All the essential details like the schedule, scoring and progress after the FFC can be found here.

Step 3: On the top right corner of the page is the squad button. Click on it to join or create a team.

Step 4: Enter the team name, contact details, region, avatar and banner.

Step 5: Invite your squad members to join through the invite friends option in the FFIC lobby.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 fall format (Image via YouTube/Fakepromise official)

For each successful registration, ten matchmaking tickets will be awarded to each team. Matchmaking will take place on 23 August from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST. All tickets that remain unused after the specified deadline will be declared invalid.

The match can be initiated by clicking on the start game button in the lobby of the Free Fire India Championship. The top five scores from the ten rounds will be counted to determine the overall rankings. The top 42 teams from the FFC Mode will be shortlisted for closed qualifiers.

The tournament offers a prizepool of 75 lakhs INR and the chance to qualify for the Free Fire World Series: Mexico 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish