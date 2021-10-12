Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and rewards

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall will occur this Sunday, 17 October. In Garena's calendar of events, the India Championship is one of their biggest and most prestigious Free Fire tournaments.

Twelve of the country's best teams will compete in best-of-six matches to determine the winner. The top four sides from the finals will also qualify for the Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC).

Following the cancellation of the Free Fire World Series due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the FFAC was introduced. The top teams from South Asia and Southeast Asia will compete at the Asia Championship in November.

Road to finals

In the League Stages, 12 invited and six qualified teams were seeded into three groups of six teams each. Two sides from each group qualified for the finals after nine days of play, while the other four were relegated to the Play-in round.

A one-day Play-ins event was held on 10 October, at the end of which the top six teams qualified for the finals.

Teams qualified for Free Fire India Championship Fall Grand Finals

PVS Gaming Esports Team Elite TSM Team Chaos Aura Gaming Esports LR7 Esports Desi Gamers Total Gaming Esports BLIND Esports Head Hunters Galaxy Racer Esports 4 Unknown

Prize pool distribution for the FFIC Fall Finals

The total prize pool of the event is 75 lakhs INR.

1st Place: 35,00,000 INR

2nd Place: 15,00,000 INR

3rd Place: 7,00,000 INR

4th Place: 6,00,000 INR

5th Place: 3,00,000 INR

6th Place: 2,50,000 INR

7th Place: 2,00,000 INR

8th Place: 1,50,000 INR

9th Place: 1,00,000 INR

10th Place: 1,00,000 INR

11th Place: 50,000 INR

12th Place: 50,000 INR

The roster of Blind Esports (now acquired by Godlike), led by Nivesh, will be the favorite to win the championship. Nonetheless, Total Gaming and 4 Unknown, as fan favorites, cannot be overlooked.

As for Team Elite, they will rely heavily on star performer Pahadi, while TSM will also look to make a splash.

Viewers rewards and where to watch

Fans can earn rewards for watching the finals live, depending on certain milestones

200k viewers: Pickup Truck fancy ride

300k viewers: Custom Room card and Mag-7 executioner

400k viewers: Choose any of the four items between Skyler, Beaston, M4A1 Skin, and one finger pushup

Live-streaming of the finals will begin at 6.00 pm IST on the official Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel/Facebook Page/Booyah App.

