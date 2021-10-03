Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall League Stage: Overall standings

The League Stage round of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall is finally over. The final matchday was one of the most action-packed to date, and saw some major changes to the league table.

FFIC overall League standings (Image via Garena)

In Group B, BLIND Esports’ massive lead allowed them to easily qualify for the finals. TSM and Head Hunters, who were neck and neck in the league points table, fought hard today. Ultimately, Head Hunters triumphed over TSM to become the second team to qualify for the finals. Titanium Army also had a successful day, moving up two places to fourth.

The top two teams in Group C remain unchanged, with Galaxy Racer and 4 Unknown qualifying for the finals. UG Empire, who had the best day, replaced Team Elite in third.

The remaining four teams from each group will participate in the Play-ins scheduled to be played on October 10.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Week 3 Day 9: Match standings

Day 9 standings of Free Fire India Championship (Image via Garena)

The first match of Bermuda was won by PVS Gaming with 10 kills, while the second match of the day was won by 4 Unknown with seven frags.

The third and sixth match played on the desert map of Kalahari was won by UG Empire with nine and 10 frags, respectively. Skylightz Gaming came out on top in the fourth match, while Titanium Army took Booyah in the fifth match.

Top 5 players from Free Fire India Championship Fall League day 9 (Image via Garena)

UG Empire topped the day's table with 80 points. 4 Unknown again had consistent gameplay and took second place with 71 points. Titanium Army who had an awful tournament, also had a good day and finished third with 67 points.

UG Empire's Golden18 won the MVP award for the day after he inflicted 9443 damage and took 13 kills.

Qualified Teams for Grand Finals From League Stage

Here are the qualified teams for the Grand Finals of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall:

1) Desi Gamers

2) Total Gaming Esports

3) BLIND Esports

4) Head Hunters

5) Galaxy Racer Esports

Also Read

6) 4 Unknown

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Grand Finals are scheduled to start from October 17.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall? BLIND Esports Galaxy Racers 0 votes so far