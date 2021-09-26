Blind eSports releases its Free Fire roster

In a fresh development, Blind eSports has said goodbye to its Free Fire roster. The news came as a shock as Blind acquired the Captains roster just a few months ago in July.

In the last few months, the team was the best performing team at the Free Fire India Circuit. The roster won not just minor tournaments like Booyah League Summer Majors 2021 but also major tournaments like Free Fire City Open 2021.

Blind eSports disbands Free Fire roster unexpectedly

Image via Blind eSports instagram

The announcement was made on Instagram by the organization, which also stated:

"Goodbyes are always difficult, and giving farewell to this roster is more difficult. Thank you for being a part of Blind eSports. Wish you guys good luck for your future journey."

Blind eSports former Free Fire India roster:-

Blind Nivesh

Blind Bablu

Blind Ginotra

Blind AkashDip

Blind Abhay

In-game leader Nivesh and assaulter Ginotra are both in the form of their lives, while Abhay's addition has strengthened the team. There will be a lot of interest in seeing if they can hold onto their top spot in the FFIC Fall and Free Fire ProSeries in the future.

Blind eSports is also the best performing team in two more major tournaments that are underway: Free Fire Pro Series and Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

In FFIC, at the end of Day 5, they were leading Group B ahead of Head Hunters and TSM. The top two teams from each group will cement their berth at the grand finals.

In Free Fire Pro Series, the team is on top of the overall points table with 533 points. Only one week of play is left, at the end of which the top six teams will move to the finals.

The release of the roster in the midst of two major Free Fire tournaments is shocking news for fans. In the coming days, it will be interesting to see if the roster moves to a new organization or if they continue on with their old team, Captains.

Edited by Danyal Arabi