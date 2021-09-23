Free Fire Pro Series League Stage Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second week of the Free Fire Pro Series concluded with another strong performance by Blind Esports. With three Booyahs and 110 points, the team was unstoppable.

It was a favorable result for Team Chaos as well, who had been struggling for the past few days. They accumulated 83 points. Another seasoned team, 4 Unknown, could only manage 56 points today.

Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 Day 3: Match and overall standings

Blind Esports maintains first place after Free Fire Pro Series Week 2

Blind won the first, second, and fifth matches with six, 13, and six frags. Nivesh was the MVP in the first two matches with five and eight frags, while Ginotra was the MVP in the fifth match.

Team rank 13 to 24th overall standings after Free Fire Pro Series Week 2

Team Chaos won their third match with 10 kills where Vivek bagged five kills. Aasim took six frags in the fourth match as Head Hunters won with 11 frags. TSM played passively to finish second, while LVL Iconic finished third.

In the sixth and final game of the week, Ug Mania recorded Booyah with 10 kills. Second place went to Team Chaos with 12 kills.

Blind Esports is currently leading the overall points table following two weeks of league stages. They are the only team to score 500 points and score more than five Booyahs. Blind has 126 kills, adding up to 533 points.

4 Unknown is second with 409 points. The team is only the second to reach 400 points.

Team Army, which started the week in seventh place, is now in third place with 370 points, while Team Elite dropped to seventh place. Total Gaming is not able to find its groove and is currently 15th. TSM is in 10th place. The team of former Galaxy Racer players, Never Broke Down, is in the danger zone in the 23rd spot.

Nivesh from Blind Esports was the MVP of the Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 Day 3

Pro squad player of the day

1) Blind Nivesh

2) Team Chaos Vivek

3) Head Hunters Aasim

4) UG Javaboy

Top 5 players from Free Fire Pro Series Week 2 Day 3

1) Blind Nivesh - 15 kills

2) Team Chaos Vivek - 11 kills

3) Head Hunters Aasim - 8 kills

4) Team Chaos Max07 - 7 kills

5) PVS Gaming Yogi - 7 kills

TSM Indro was the "People's Choice Superstar of the Day" with 55 percent votes.

The final week of the Free Fire Pro Series league stages will be held from 4 to 6 October. After the third week, the top six teams will advance to the grand finals, while the bottom six teams will be eliminated. Those teams ranked 7 to 18 would be pushed to the Wildcard stage, from where only six of them would qualify for the finals.

Edited by Srijan Sen