Free Fire Pro Series 2021 invited teams revealed 

The league stage of the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series is set to begin on September 10, 2021.

This is the second major tournament of the year organized by leading mobile chipmaker Snapdragon in association with smartphone manufacturer Poco.

The tournament will see 24 invited teams battling it out for the title and the massive prize pool.

Invited teams for the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series 2021

Here is a full list of the 24 invited teams for the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series 2021:

Total Gaming

Life Hackers

Head Hunters

Team Elite

Godlike

Chemin Esports

Team Chaos

4 Unknown

Desi Gamers

Team Mayhem

Two Side Gamers (TSG)

PVS Gaming

Blind

TSM-FTX

Blood Bashers

Raven Esports

Team D Esports

Enigma Gaming

Anlusg Free Fire Esports (AFF)

LVL- Iconic

21. UG Mania

22. Nemesis

23. Never Broke Down

24. EA

Galaxy Racer, the FFIC Spring champions, were surprisingly not invited to the competition. However, four Galaxy Racer players, who recently left the organization and are playing for Never Broke Again at FFIC Fall, have been invited to the tournament.

In the final stage of the tournament, the top 12 teams (top 6 teams from the League stage and the top 6 teams from the Wild Card) in the country will compete over two days. The top team at the end of the finals will be crowned champions of the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series.

Compared to the previous Snapdragon event, the prize pool this time around has decreased by 40 percent. Nevertheless, the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series boasts a prize pool of 30 lakhs INR.

The winner will take home one-third of the prize money, which is 10 lakhs INR. The second-placed and third-placed teams will receive 5 lakhs INR and 2.5 lakhs INR, respectively.

The tournament will be broadcasted exclusively on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest YouTube channel.

4 Unknown, who won the Qualcomm Free Fire Open 2020, will be looking to repeat their performance in the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series year. However, they will be tested by Total Gaming, who have been in scintillating form over the past few months.

TSM-FTX and Team Elite are also some of the teams to watch out for. The TSM roster won the ESPL tournament, which concluded on August 29.

