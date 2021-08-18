4 of Galaxy Racer's Free Fire players bid farewell to the team

A shocking turn of events in the Free Fire India esports scene has occurred, as Galaxy Racer has released four players. It was a surprise move just before the start of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC 2021) Fall.

The announcement came through the social media channels of Galaxy Racer India, where they wrote:

"With a heavy heart, we are announcing the departure of Aman, Barcaboi, Maryx, and Golden from our Free Fire squad. We thank you for all the amazing journey and a lot of memories to cherish! We wish them the best in their future endeavors."

Galaxy Racer Esports' Free Fire India lineup prior to the releases

GXR Vasiyo CRJ7 - Leader

Leader GXR Golden - Rusher

Rusher GXR BarcaBoi - Assaulter

Assaulter GXR Aman - Sniper

Sniper GXR Maryx - Sniper

Galaxy Racer retained star player Vasiyo, also the in-game leader and captain of the team, meaning he is the only player remaining from the previous roster.

Galaxy Racer signed the roster shortly before the FFIC Spring Championship 2021. It turned out to be a fantastic choice, as the team won the FFIC 2021 and qualified for the World Series Singapore. However, due to the Covid-19 travel ban, they were unable to attend the tournament.

Their performance in tournaments has been underwhelming since then. They finished seventh in the Free Fire Tri-Series and 10th in the recently concluded Pro League.

It will be interesting to see what organization these players will join next.

About Galaxy Racer Esports

The Dubai-based Galaxy Racer Esports (GXR) is one of the fastest-growing esports organizations on the planet. It runs 11 different teams and has professionals from more than 20 countries.

PUBG Mobile, Rocket League, CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, and Fortnite are some gaming titles they have their presences in. They currently have two rosters in India: Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire.

Edited by Ravi Iyer