Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Play-Ins: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The Play-Ins stage of Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall concluded today. A total of six matches were played between12 teams, at the end of which top six teams qualified for the Grand Finals. The bottom six teams have been eliminated from the tournament.

PVS Gaming dominated the play-ins with 56 kills and 99 points, taking two booyah's as well. Next in line is fan-favorite Team Elite, who had 30 frags and 65 points. Despite not winning a match, TSM managed to finish third with 62 points. UG Empire had an awful day, finishing last.

Top 5 players from Free Fire India Championship Play-Ins (Image via Garena)

PVS Yogi was the MVP of the Play-ins with 20 kills and 8000 HP in damage. In the MVP rankings, Team Elite Pahadi came in second place with whopping damage of around 8700 and 14 frags to his name.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Play-Ins match standings

Overall standings of Free Fire India Championship Fall Play-Ins (Image via Garena)

The first match played in Bermuda was won by PVS Gaming with 14 frags. It was a 4v4 match against Arrow Esports in which PVS Yogi excelled and led his team to victory.

Team Chaos came out on top in the second match with nine frags. PVS Gaming once again demonstrated excellent gameplay and earned second place with six frags.

The third match played on the desert map was won by Team Elite with 11 frags. They eliminated From the Future and PVS Gaming in the final circle to come out on top.

PVS Gaming won another match in Bermuda with 15 frags. Pahadi, the star player of Team Elite, helped the team to finish second with eight frags.

The fifth match was won by Trained to Kill, while the final match was won by Skylightz Gaming. Both teams missed out on qualifying for the finals by the slimmest of margins.

FFIC Fall Grand Finals rewards (Image via Garena)

Teams qualified from Play-Ins for FFIC Fall Grand Finals

Top six teams qualified from the Play-Ins:

1) PVS Gaming Esports

2) Team Elite

3) TSM

4) Team Chaos

5) Aura Gaming Esports

6) LR7 Esports

