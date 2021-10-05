Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Play-ins: Qualified teams, format, schedule, and where to watch

The three-week-long League Stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall concluded recently.

Nine match days were held between 18 teams, divided into three groups. The two top teams from each pool made the Grand Finals.

The Free Fire India Championship League Stage overall group standings

The bottom four teams from each group (a total of 12 sides) have been relegated to the Finals-Play-ins, where they will have one last chance to qualify for the finals.

Play-in matches will be played on Sunday, 10 October, in best-of-six format. Six top-ranking teams will qualify for the Grand Finals while the remaining teams will get eliminated.

This tournament has a total prize pool of 75 lakh INR, and the winner will walk away with 35 lakh INR. The Grand Finals is slated for 17 October.

Participating teams in Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Play-ins

Aura Gaming Esports Trained to Kill Team Chaos LR7 Esports TSM PVS Gaming Titanium Army Skylightz Gaming Team Elite UG Empire From the Future Arrow Esports

Top teams to watch out for in Free Fire India Championship Play-ins

TSM and Team Elite are considered the favorites for the tournament. After a weak start in the league, the former came roaring back towards the end. Even though Elite had a poor League Stage, their class is evident.

With a superb group stage, Aura Gaming is also a favorite to qualify. They had the same points as Total Gaming, but with fewer Booyahs, they could not qualify. There will also be teams such as Team Chaos, Titanium Army, etc., that will try their best to succeed in the tournament.

As the finals are only one week after the Play-ins, winning will boost the confidence of that team.

Where to watch

Also Read

Live streaming of the tournament will take place exclusively on Free Fire Esports India's official YouTube channel/Facebook page, in addition to the Booyah App, starting at 6.00 pm IST.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer