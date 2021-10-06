Free Fire Asia Championship 2021: Countries, schedule, and more

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Garena recently announced they would not hold the second edition of the Free Fire World Series 2021.

Since then, there has been speculation about officials organizing regional tournaments along the lines of the Continental Series. It was finally announced today.

Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 in November

Garena announced the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021, which will feature top teams from the continent. The event will take place in November and consist of two stages: Play-ins and Finals.

The Play-ins will be held on 20 and 21 November, followed by Finals on 28 November.

31 teams from nine Asian countries will contest the competition:

India- 4 teams Pakistan- 4 teams Thailand- 5 teams Vietnam- 5 teams Indonesia- 5 teams Taiwan- 4 teams MCP (Malaysia, Cambodia, and the Philippines)- 4 teams

Qualification scenario for South Asian teams

From the Indian region, the four top teams from the ongoing Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Finals will qualify. While it is unclear how many sides will advance directly to the Finals, past records indicate at least one team should make it.

The League Stage of the India Championship ended recently, with the top six teams advancing directly to the Finals. The Play-ins are on 10 October, followed by the Finals on 17 October.

It is possible that the top teams from Pakistan's ongoing Free Fire Pro League Season 2 will qualify. The finals of the FFPL S2 are scheduled for 10 October.

Also Read

Throughout the world, Free Fire is quite popular. At its peak, the FFWS 2021 in Singapore attracted around 5.4 million live viewers, setting a new world record. Despite no Indian teams participating, the Hindi stream reached 1.9 million peak viewers in the World Series, setting another record.

Due to the COVID-19 travel ban, South Asian teams could not travel to the FFWS 2021 Singapore.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer