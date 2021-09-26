GodLike Esports reveals new Free Fire roster consisting of former BLIND Esports athletes

Earlier today, BLIND Esports released their Free Fire roster in a very unexpected manner. When the news was announced fans were shocked, given that the roster was performing at its peak. There was talk about the roster playing with its old in-game name, Captains.

GodLike Esports, however, have just made an announcement on their Instagram page announcing that they have signed all of the ex-BLIND players to create a new Free Fire roster.

BLIND Esports' ex-Free Fire roster signs with GodLike Esports

GodLike eSports confirmed Free Fire India roster:-

GODL Nivesh

GODL Bablu

GODL Ginotra

GODL AkashDip

GODL Abhay

GodLike Esports has been growing rapidly in the past few months. After signing the former TSM roster for Battlegrounds Mobile India, they signed content creators such as NovaKing, Gaming Guru, Lolzzz Gaming and more.

They currently have two of the top Mobile Esports rosters in the world under their wing. The Free Fire roster currently leads the points table in the league stages of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Fall and Free Fire Pro Series. This roster earlier won the Free Fire City Open in August 2021.

The new Free Fire lineup of GodLike Esports led by Nivesh is the best Free Fire squad from India at the moment. In the coming days, the finals of two major tournaments are set to take place, and watching the roster adjust to their new organization in such a short time frame will be interesting to witness.

Also Read

Founded by popular YouTuber and content creator Kronten, aka Chetan Chandgude, GodLike Esports is a prominent Indian Esports organization. Chetan has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube and has been heavily involved in India's esports scene.

Recently, he mentioned that he is about to unveil a new GodLike Bootcamp that rivals the best international boot camps. In addition to Free Fire, GodLike had a Valorant lineup that they released a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see whether or not they return to Valorant.

Edited by Danyal Arabi