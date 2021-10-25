EVOS Divine wins Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2021 Fall, top 5 qualify for Asia Championship 

The Grand Final of the Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2021 Fall concluded with EVOS Divine emerging as champion. The final, which was played in a best-of-six format, was a closely fought contest.

EVOS Divine has won the Free Fire Masters tournament for the third time in a row. The team's aggressive gameplay helped it top the table with 35 kills and 72 points. Apart from the title, the group was awarded around 25,000 USD in prize money.

Following them in second spot was another powerhouse, SES Alfaink. The team fought till the last moment but fell short of a few points. SES had 23 kills and 61 points in total, taking home around 12,000 USD from the finals.

Underdog team Siren GPX claimed third spot with 56 points. The team's focus on placement points took it to the second runners-up spot and grab a reward of 5,600 USD.

Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2021 Fall Finals overall standings

Overall standings of Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2021 Fall Finals (Image via Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2021)

The Pillars Gladius, who started the finals on a high note with Booyah! slipped to fourth place by the end of the tournament with 53 points. The team won 4,300 USD in prize money.

A reward of 700 USD has been awarded to EVOS Divine's Regi "Mr05" Pratama for being deemed the tournament's Predator.

The event's top five teams have also qualified for the forthcoming Free Fire Asia Championship 2021. While the champion has advanced directly to the Finals, the remaining four will compete in Play-ins.

1. EVOS Divine (Asia Championship Finals)

2. SES Alfaink (Asia Championship Play-Ins)

3. Siren GPX (Asia Championship Play-Ins)

4. The Pillars Gladius (Asia Championship Play-Ins)

5. DG Esports (Indonesia) (Asia Championship Play-Ins)

The Free Fire Asian Championship was announced after the cancelation of the Free Fire World Series 2021 due to COVID 19 pandemic. The 400K USD Championship will begin on November 20, with the grand finale on November 28, 2021.

There will be much interest in seeing if EVOS Divine can demonstrate the same dominance at the Asian Championship or not.

