Free Fire Asia Championship 2021: Qualified teams, format, schedule and more

A number of details about the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 have been revealed. The tournament will take place in two stages, Play-ins and Finals. The Play-ins will be held on November 20 and 21, while the Finals are scheduled for November 28.

A total of 31 teams from seven regions of South Asia have been grouped according to their performance in the regional/qualifying tournaments. The winner of the seven regional tournaments has directly qualified for the Finals while other teams will get a chance to qualify for the Finals through Play-ins.

The top two teams from both Group A and Group B, along with the best record team of the Play-ins, will gain direct entry to the Finals.

What is the qualification process for Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 and which teams are involved?

Qualification process

1. Top four teams from Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Split

2. Top four teams from Free Fire Pro League Pakistan Season 2

3. Top four teams from MCP (Malaysia, Cambodia and Philippines) Majors Season 2

4. Top five teams from Free Fire Indonesia Masters 2021 Fall

5. Top five teams from Vietnam Free Fire League Series A 2021 Winter

6. Top four teams from Free Fire Summer Cup 2021 Taiwan

7. Top five teams from Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 5

Free Fire Asia Championship Play-Ins teams:

Group A:

Desi Gamers (India) Five Mutants (Pakistan) No Chance (Pakistan) King of Gamers Club (Thailand) SYZYGY Raiders (Thailand) SAF Deathwish (MCP) Epic (Chinese Taipei) 台灣總冠軍 ( Chinese Taipei) DG Esports (Indonesia) SES Alfaink (Indonesia) HQ Esports (Vietnam) God of Wolf (Vietnam)

Group B:

PVS Gaming (India) Total Gaming Esports (India) House of Blood (Pakistan) Heavy (Vietnam) Box Gaming (Vietnam) Siren GPX (Indonesia) The Pillars Rapiers (Indonesia) Evos Reborn (Thailand) CGGG (Thailand) Do Easy (MCP) 4X Men Xpert (MCP) 回遊仔也想打比賽 (Chinese Taipei)

Finals teams so far:

Team Elite (India) Hotshot Esports (Pakistan) Evos Divine (Indonesia) e-Arena (Thailand) LGDS (Chinese Taipei) Burst the Sky (Vietnam) Blacklist International (MCP) Group A topper Group A 2nd-placed team Group B Topper Group B 2nd-placed team Play-ins best record team

This tournament has replaced the Free Fire World Series which was canceled to ensure the safety of all players amidst this pandemic. The FFAC will be an online event with a big prize pool of $400K USD.

Also Read

Four top teams from India have a great challenge ahead to prove themselves on the world stage. Team Elite, the winner of FFIC, has gained direct entry to the Finals. Meanwhile, the other three will have to go through the Play-ins round to make it to the Finals.

Edited by Sabine Algur