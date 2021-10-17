Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The Fall Split of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 is over after an enthralling finale. Team Elite showed splendid gameplay as they claimed their first-ever official title. Despite having an excellent start, PVS Gaming faltered in the final two matches and lost the title.
Blind Esports, who had been on a great run, had a poor final and did not even make it to the top four. TSM and 4 Unknown are also two teams that performed less than expected and had to settle for less.
The tournament boasts a massive prizepool of 75 lakh INR. The champion, Team Elite, has been rewarded with prize money worth 35 lakh INR. The first and second runners-up, PVS Gaming and Total Gaming, took home 15 lakh INR and 7 lakh, respectively.
Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire India Championship Fall Split Finals
1st Place (Champions):- 35,00,000 INR- Team Elite
2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 15,00,000 INR- PVS Gaming
3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 7,00,000 INR- Total Gaming Esports
4th Place:- 6,00,000 INR- Desi Gamers Esports
5th Place:- 3,00,000 INR- Blind Esports
6th Place:- 2,50,000 INR- Galaxy Racer
7th Place:- 2,00,000 INR- TSM
8th Place:- 1,50,000 INR- 4 Unknown
9th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- Head Hunters
10th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- LR7 Esports
11th Place:- 50,000 INR- Aura Gaming Esports
12th Place:- 50,000 INR- Team Chaos
MVP standings
1. Team Elite Killer- 14 kills
2. PVS Ecoceco- 12 kills
3. Team Elite Iconic- 11 kills
4. Total Gaming Mafia Bala- 10 kills
Also Read
5. Total Gaming Delete - 10 kills
The top four teams have also cemented their place in the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 set to be played in November. The Play-ins for the Asia Championship will be played on 20th and 21st November while the finals are scheduled for 28th November. In all, 31 top teams from the SA and SEA regions will compete for the title and prize pool.