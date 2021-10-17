Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall: Winning team, prize pool distribution, and more

The Fall Split of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 is over after an enthralling finale. Team Elite showed splendid gameplay as they claimed their first-ever official title. Despite having an excellent start, PVS Gaming faltered in the final two matches and lost the title.

Team Elite crowned FFIC 2021 Fall champions (Image via Free Fire)

Blind Esports, who had been on a great run, had a poor final and did not even make it to the top four. TSM and 4 Unknown are also two teams that performed less than expected and had to settle for less.

The tournament boasts a massive prizepool of 75 lakh INR. The champion, Team Elite, has been rewarded with prize money worth 35 lakh INR. The first and second runners-up, PVS Gaming and Total Gaming, took home 15 lakh INR and 7 lakh, respectively.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall Prize Pool distribution (Image via Free Fire)

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire India Championship Fall Split Finals

1st Place (Champions):- 35,00,000 INR- Team Elite

2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 15,00,000 INR- PVS Gaming

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 7,00,000 INR- Total Gaming Esports

4th Place:- 6,00,000 INR- Desi Gamers Esports

5th Place:- 3,00,000 INR- Blind Esports

6th Place:- 2,50,000 INR- Galaxy Racer

7th Place:- 2,00,000 INR- TSM

8th Place:- 1,50,000 INR- 4 Unknown

9th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- Head Hunters

10th Place:- 1,00,000 INR- LR7 Esports

11th Place:- 50,000 INR- Aura Gaming Esports

12th Place:- 50,000 INR- Team Chaos

MVP standings

Team Elite Killer was the MVP of FFIC Grand Finals (Image via Free Fire)

1. Team Elite Killer- 14 kills

2. PVS Ecoceco- 12 kills

3. Team Elite Iconic- 11 kills

4. Total Gaming Mafia Bala- 10 kills

5. Total Gaming Delete - 10 kills

The top four teams have also cemented their place in the Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 set to be played in November. The Play-ins for the Asia Championship will be played on 20th and 21st November while the finals are scheduled for 28th November. In all, 31 top teams from the SA and SEA regions will compete for the title and prize pool.

