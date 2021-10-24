eArena crowned champions of Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 5, top 5 qualify for Asia Championship

The Grand Finals of the fifth season of Free Fire Pro League Thailand ended yesterday. After six games of intense competition between the top 12 Thai teams, eArena Esports emerged as the winner.

The team won the competition in a dominating fashion, with three Booyah's helping them end with 90 points and 43 kills. eArena was awarded the top prize of USD 60,655.

Following them in the second spot was Thai powerhouse Evos Phoenix. The side who won Season 4 of the Pro League and are the defending world series champions fell short by 13 points. They ended with 77 points and 32 frags, notching a cash prize of USD 21,716.

Third place in the event was captured by SYZYGY, who, too, played well to secure 68 points and 30 kills. They were awarded USD 11,981.

CHAI4 from eArena dominated the competition as he secured both the MVP and the Most Kills title. His contribution to the team helped them secure the high frag games required in the finals. He took home an overall cash prize of USD 4,792.

Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 5 Grand Finals overall standings

Overall standings of the Free Fire Pro League Thailand S5 finals

The tournament commenced on 20 September with 20 teams competing for 20 days in the Group Stages for spots in the Grand Finals. The top six teams from the group stages qualified for the finals, while those from 7th to 18th fought in the Play-Ins for the remaining finals slots.

The top-performing teams during the Group Stages also performed well in the finals, with Perfect Shot being the only team to underperform. They finished at 10th place in the finals, as compared to 6th in the groups.

King of Gamers Club, who had secured the second spot in the Group Stage, missed the podium in the finals by just four points. The team missed some close Booyahs in the finals, which cost them a top-three podium finish.

The top five teams from the finals of the FFPL Thailand Season 5 have also qualified for the upcoming Free Fire Asia Championship 2021. They are:

eArena Esports (Asian Championship Finals) Evos Phoenix (Asian Championship Play-Ins) SYZYGY (Asian Championship Play-Ins) King of Gamers Club (Asian Championship Play-Ins) CGGG (Asian Championship Play-Ins)

The Asian Championship was announced recently after the Free Fire World Series 2021 was canceled due to COVID 19 complications. The Championship, which will commence on 20 November, will be an online affair featuring 31 teams who will compete for a massive prize pool of USD 400,000.

EVOS Phoenix and eArena Esports will be the top Thai contenders in the Free Fire Asian Championship. Fans of Free Fire Thai esports will hope that one of them will bring home the Asian Championship.

