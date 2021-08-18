Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) Thailand Season 5: Teams, format, schedule, and more

Free Fire garnered 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store last month. Achieving this milestone took the battle royale four years to accomplish. Garena can be credited for the success of the game since they are the brains behind it. Their Esports roadmap is one of the most comprehensive in the mobile esports space.

With that said, Garena has announced the fifth season of the Free Fire Pro League: Thailand. The tournament begins on 20 August and runs for roughly two months. The competition will conclude on 23 October with the grand finals.

Teams for the Free Fire Pro League Thailand Season 5

Invited teams from FFPL S 4:

1. Evos Esports Thailand

2. King of Gamers Club (KOG)

3. Attack All-Around

4. CGGG

5. Delta X

6. E-Arena Talent

7. Perfect Shot

8. JL Esports

9. Syzygy

10. FW Esports

11. Pinto Gaming

12. Neolution Esports

Qualified teams from qualifiers:

13. Just Cation

14. JV Esports

15. XXL Esports

16. Poseidon

17. Blue Wave Chonburi

18. Nukboon Thailand

19. Usmile Gamer

20. SYZ PC Esports

Free Fire Pro League Summer 5 Groups (Image via Free Fire Thailand)

There will be five weeks of league stages between the twelve finalists in FFPL Thailand Season 4 and the eight qualified teams until 10 October. There will be five groups of four teams each, and the games will take place on Friday and Saturday.

The top six teams from the league stages will advance to the grand finals, whereas the the teams that rank 7 to18 will be sent to the play-ins. Teams in the bottom two places will be eliminated from the tournament. A total of 12 teams will compete in the play-ins for six berths.

The tournament boasts a massive prizepool of 5 lakhs THB (around $150K) and will stream exclusively on the official Facebook and Youtube channel.

There is no denying that the Thailand region is one of the world's most competitive, as these tournaments are renowned for their quality. All eyes will be on the roster of Evos Esports Thailand (Phoenix Force). The team recently dominated the Free Fire World Series Singapore by winning four of six matches and clinching the championship. Additionally, they are the defending champions of the Pro League. The matches are expected to get intense as some of the other teams will be looking to break Evos Esports Thailand's back-to-back winning streak in the Pro League.

