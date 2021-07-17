Free Fire completes 1 Billion downloads on the Google Play Store

Free Fire, the mobile battle royale title developed by Garena, has entranced millions of players. With a huge fan base all around the world, Free Fire has been growing at a meteoric rate with each passing day. The game is breaking new records be it in terms of downloads or revenue.

The game's stranglehold on the esports landscape has been strengthening as well with tournaments with massive prize pools drawing in a large audience.

Free Fire emerges as most downloaded battle royal mobile game on the Google Play Store

In recent news, it has been revealed that Free Fire has crossed the record figure of 1 Billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The title became the first Battle Royale game to achieve this feat since its release 4 years ago on 30th September, 2017.

Image via Garena Linkedin page

Garena, through social media platforms, expressed their gratitude towards their fans on this occasion, acknowledging the fact this achievement wouldn't have been possible without the support of their loyal player base.

Free Fire has also planned a special event to commemorate this occasion on its 4th anniversary.

The game has had a fantabulous 2021 as well, crossing a whopping figure of 100 Million downloads in just the first half of the year and becoming the most downloaded game in the past 6 months.

The Free Fire World Series Singapore, a global tournament of Free Fire, recorded 5.4 Million Peak live viewers, this feat being an esports record in itself.

Along with all this, the game has also been nominated for the Esports Mobile Game of the Year 2021 along with PUBG Mobile. This is the second time that Free Fire has been nominated for this accolade, with the game winning the award in 2020 during its debut feature.

It would be intriguing to see how long the title keeps growing until it hits its peak. One thing is clear - the loyal fanbase of the title will always stay with the game.

