5 best early game tactics to get positional advantage in Free Fire

One of the most important things in Free Fire that is overlooked by many players during a match is the early game. Being able to utilize that time-wise early in the game will make a huge difference in how the match turns out.

While there are many early game tactics that can be used to gain a positional advantage in-game, the simplest ones are often the best and will help players in the long run.

Ways to get positional advantage in Free Fire

5) Perfect landing in every match

The ability to ace a landing in every Free Fire match is a useful skill that all players should have. Being able to land exactly at the intended location will save players having to run about and waste time.

In addition to saving time, players will also be able to loot up fast and prepare for any opponents that are landing nearby or in the same area. Suffice to say, practicing landing is one of the most important aspects of the early game.

4) Rotate often

Rotating early during the game is very useful when trying to secure more loot and establish zone control. Players will be able to effortlessly find better loot and avoid being pinned down by the enemy.

This tactic can be used in Free Fire by both passive and aggressive players in different ways. Passive players can use it to loot and stay far away from enemy players, while aggressive players can use this tactic for hunting down opponents with ease.

3) Secure high ground or areas with structures

While rotating or simply moving about from location to location in Free Fire, an important thing to remember is to always try and secure high ground or find a structure to gain a vantage point.

This will enable players to scout the terrain and keep an eye out for opponents. Those proficient with sniper rifles can also get easy eliminations in this way while staying relatively safe from opponents.

2) Find a surfboard

In Free Fire, being able to move about fast is an essential need. While some characters can run about faster than others due to their passive or active ability, the best way to move about quickly is by finding a surfboard.

Finding one of these is not hard, as players can often find them simply lying about. Using these, players can zoom downhill to rotate or even glide across relatively flat terrain at high speeds.

1) Gather enough loot

One of the simplest early-game tactics to gain a positional advantage in Free Fire is to just loot. Players need to loot as much as possible early during the game. The importance of having enough supplies cannot be stressed enough.

Given how liberally ammunition is used during fights, having enough to last till the end makes a lot of difference. Players that are able to sustain themselves in combat will always gain an edge during the match.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

