Garena Free Fire becomes the most-watched mobile game of Q3, 2021

Free Fire, the battle royale title by Garena, was named the most-watched mobile game of the third quarter of 2021, clocking a massive 812 million hours of watch time.

The game has been growing leaps and bounds ever since its release. The game's player-base keeps increasing with each passing day, breaking numerous records and setting a new benchmark as a pioneer in the world of mobile gaming. Previously, Free Fire had become the second most-watched title on YouTube in the year 2020.

The majority of the game's success can be attributed to the ease of access and minimal device requirements, making it easy for everyone to play. To add to that, the developers keep adding new features and content to the game, including collaboration with major brands and celebrities, which keeps the player-base interested and engaged.

Free Fire, PUBG Mobile and Minecraft among top 10 most-watched categories of 2021's Quarter 3

Top most-watched mobile game of Q3, 2021 (Image via Stream Hatchet)

According to a recent report by popular analytics firm Stream Hatchet, Free Fire was the most-watched mobile game in the third quarter of 2021. The content related to the title was watched for a total of 325 million hours across all major streaming platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch.

Free Fire was the fourth most-watched game in the list of all gaming titles. While the mobile games were watched for a whopping 812 million hours, the most-watched mobile game after Free Fire was the Tencent-developed battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. The game was watched for a total of 247 million hours, making it the 8th most-watched title in Q3 of 2021.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE #kartriderrushplus The whole squad in KartRider Rush+ outfits is a sight to behold! 👀 Assemble your squad and suit up with the new Cute Bazzi Sets and accessories today! #pubgmobile The whole squad in KartRider Rush+ outfits is a sight to behold! 👀 Assemble your squad and suit up with the new Cute Bazzi Sets and accessories today! #pubgmobile #kartriderrushplus https://t.co/mQ38gYJ414

At the third place in the most-watched mobile games for Q3 of 2021, was the MOBA game by Moonton, Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). The title was watched for an impressive 240 million hours, making it the second most-watched MOBA game on the list and the 10th most-watched game overall.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang @MobileLegendsOL

Tons of freebies, new hero and skins, Halloween-exclusive events, and modes await!Tap the video to find out more! Let's look forward to the Trickster's Eve!

#MobileLegendsBangBang Trickster's Eve is coming soon!Tons of freebies, new hero and skins, Halloween-exclusive events, and modes await!Tap the video to find out more! Let's look forward to the Trickster's Eve! #TrickstersEve Trickster's Eve is coming soon!

Tons of freebies, new hero and skins, Halloween-exclusive events, and modes await!Tap the video to find out more! Let's look forward to the Trickster's Eve!#TrickstersEve

#MobileLegendsBangBang https://t.co/fZiQyRz21U

However, the list of genres watched was dominated by Just Chatting, with the category amassing 708 million hours watched. Following the Just Chatting category was the ever-popular Rockstar title GTA 5, which stood at an impressive 657 million hours, making it the most-watched game this year's third quarter.

The report also observed increased viewership of mobile gaming titles and projected that the streaming numbers could go much higher in the future, given its growing nature. It would be intriguing to see which titles become the next big thing in the mobile gaming genre.

Also Read

The streaming numbers of the Free Fire have also gone through the roof in the past year and a half, with videos from content creators and esports tournaments setting new records in terms of viewership across all the major streaming platforms.

The game has been greatly popular in India, Brazil, and the SouthEast Asia regions, as content creators and esports tournaments amass tons of views. Total Gaming from India is the most-subscribed Free Fire YouTuber with a whooping 28.6 million subscribers.

Edited by R. Elahi