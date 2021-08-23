5 tips for beginners to improve sniping in Free Fire

Sniping in Free Fire is an art, and although it may seem difficult at first, mastering the sniper is not as complicated as beginners think it is. While achieving a steady aim and landing each shot from a distance will take some practice, it's not impossible to learn how to use snipers proficiently.

While basic knowledge is required to understand how to use snipers, there are a few tips that players should keep in mind to help take advantage of this weapon.

Five ways for beginners to get better with a sniper in Free Fire

1) Avoid aiming down sight after firing

Gamers should always aim down sight to get a clean shot at their opponents. However, after pulling the trigger, they should revert to hip fire mode by zooming out.

It may seem counterproductive at first since they have to zoom in to use a sniper, but this method has its benefits when used correctly in Free Fire.

The first is that users can catch a glimpse of their surroundings to ensure no enemies are close by. Second, it's easier to reacquire targets by zooming out and in again than dragging the gun to aim.

4) Always try to use the high ground advantage

While shooting opponents from far away on flat terrain with a sniper is a viable option, having a high ground advantage makes things a lot easier for several reasons.

For starters, enemies will have a harder time shooting at players on high ground as the angle is not in their favor. Furthermore, from the high ground, players have a tactical advantage of seeing everything going on below, helping them adapt accordingly.

3) Silencers are good

Muzzles on a sniper work great in Free Fire when stealth is not needed. However, when trying to stay off the mini-map, using a silencer is the best way to hide and keep the element of surprise.

Additionally, if users miss a shot with a sniper with a silencer fitted onto it, the sound of the shot is not heard on the mini-map, and they are free to try shooting again without any worries.

2) Don't rush the shot

A common mistake beginners make in Free Fire while using a sniper is rushing the shot. The entire point of using one is to maximize damage with a headshot and get a clean elimination.

However, most gamers are hasty and tend to shoot at the center of mass, arms, or legs or completely miss the shot due to rushing. Rushing and missing a shot will not only give away the location but also allow enemies to counterattack with ease.

1) Rotate after engagement

The golden rule of sniping in Free Fire is to rotate after every engagement. It goes without saying that staying in one spot after shooting a few rounds is a bad idea, as opponents may either flank the position or rotate and attack from behind.

Rotating will save players from being shot in the back or rushed by overwhelming force. Additionally, by rotating frequently, they can assume a new position overlooking the old one and set up a kill zone for enemy players in the area.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer