5 tips to improve aim and hit more headshots in Free Fire

A battle royale match in Garena Free Fire can be quite challenging. Since the matches are quick, short and intense, players do not have much time to think. Destroying opponents as quickly as possible is an art that comes in handy in Free Fire.

Headshots are the fastest way to eliminate opponents. Whether a player wants to push ranks or balance the K/D ratio, here are some useful tips on how to get those headshots more often.

Top five tips to get more headshots in Garena Free Fire

1) Select a darker shade of crosshair and place it correctly

Choose a darker color for crosshair. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Darker colored, brighter crosshairs will be immediately visible rather than dull-colored ones that blend with the surrounding. This will help players quickly place an aim on the enemy's head.

Also, try to place the crosshairs a bit above the head. When a shot is fired, the crosshair automatically moves to the head.

2) Adjust the sensitivity

Customize sensitivity. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

For better accuracy, players need to tinker with the sensitivity settings until they find comfortable levels. Apart from the controls, sensitivity can help players control the recoil and move around quickly.

Often, players underestimate sensitivity customization and go with the default settings.

3) Get the right guns

Pick the right guns. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Some guns are better for headshots than others. Snipers like Kar98k, Scar L, M1887, CG15 and others are better for headshots. Players can combine them with scope for better aim.

Undoubtedly, AWM and some other Assault rifles and SMGs are also good for mid to close range headshots. Pick guns with high damage and adjust their recoils.

4) Create a comfortable layout

Adjust the layout. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The fire button should be big, visible and quickly accessible. The last thing a player wants in a gunfight is to fumble for the right buttons. Make the fire button bigger and place it near the thumb or forefinger.

5) Practice without auto-aim

Turn off the auto-aim feature for practice. (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Go to settings, turn the auto-aim feature off and hit the practice arena. This is because when a player practices with auto-aim off, they struggle with the manual aiming. However, once they get the hang of the manual aim, they will develop precision with the auto-aim on.

Additionally, practice is important to check and re-adjust the new sensitivity set up before heading into the battlefield.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. Readers' views may differ.

