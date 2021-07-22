Best Free Fire sensitivity for accurate headshots with sniper rifles on Android devices

Free Fire is one of the best options for players in the Battle Royale category. The title offers high-quality graphics and immersive in-game dynamics. Players can equip various weapons ranging from SMGs to sniper rifles.

Sniper rifles are one of the most preferred weapons for long-range battles in Free Fire. Players can easily wipe out any squad with a perfect set of sensitivity settings for sniper rifles. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for accurate headshots with sniper rifles in Free Fire for Android devices.

Best Free Fire sensitivity for headshots with sniper rifles

Free Fire offers players the option to change their sensitivity settings from various scopes as well as the free look of the in-game character. These settings help enhance one's gameplay with a sniper rifle to a great extent.

Sniper rifles are capable of knocking down an enemy with a single shot. Players with good aim and reaction time can use sniper rifles to gather more kills in long-range battles and give their team the upperhand.

Free Fire sensitivity for accurate headshots with a sniper rifle (Image via Free Fire)

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2x Scope: 90

4x Scope: 88

Sniper Scope: 88

Free Look: 60

These are the best sensitivity settings for those who prefer sniper rifles. Players can copy and apply these settings to improve their headshot accuracy. However, they can also make small tweaks to get the perfect set of sensitivity. We recommend this as the touch response rate differs on Android devices, from low-end to high-end. Hence, players need to change these sensitivities by +2 or -2 to get the settings perfect for their device.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to change the sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

1) Launch Free Fire and tap on the Settings option in the upper right corner of the screen.

2) Now, find the sensitivity settings option and tap on it.

3) Tap on the reset button and apply the new sensitivity settings.

4) Practice with the new sensitivity settings to master them.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the author's personal views.

