3 best Free Fire pets for Factory Challenge (November 2021)

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is all about fighting against one opponent without using firearms of any sort. Naturally, players can only use the melee weapons offered by the game or their fists.

Aside from choosing proper characters for the Factory Challenge, it is also essential to select appropriate pets. Users can click here to learn about the tips and tricks of choosing the most suitable Free Fire pet to emerge victorious in the 1v1 game mode.

Free Fire pets suitable for Factory Challenge

Gamers can use any of the pets given below to yield good results in the Factory Challenge mode in Free Fire:

1) Rockie

Rockie and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players usually use active characters for the Factory Challenge as they are more powerful. Rockie is the perfect choice as the pet helps in reducing the cooldown time of a Free Fire character.

Stay Chill reduces the cooldown time by 6% at the initial level, and at the final level, the time can be reduced by 15%.

2) Ottero

Ottero and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Players must use Ottero as it helps with healing. This Free Fire pet’s ability, Double Blubber, helps recover EP equivalent to 35% of the HP restored at level 1 and 65% HP at level 6.

Since the EP is restored depending on how HP is recovered, the ability comes into play once gamers use treatment guns and medkits.

3) Poring

Poring and its ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since Factory Challenges are quite aggressive, Poring is a good choice. Stitch and Patch helps increase one helmet and armor durability every three seconds and prevents level 1 helmet and armor from destruction at the first level.

At the final level, it stops level 3 helmets and armor from being destroyed.

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order and reflects the opinion of the author. Pet selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual’s playing style.

