Top 5 useful Free Fire characters who need buffs in 2021

With every major update, Free Fire tweaks the abilities of some characters. While a few of their skills are buffed, others get nerfed.

Much to the disappointment of players, two of the most popular characters, Chrono and Wukong, were nerfed for the second time recently. Since the OB31 update is approaching soon, here are a few characters whose abilities should be buffed.

Free Fire characters who could use better/improved abilities

5) Chrono

Chrono and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since Chrono has already been nerfed twice, it is fair to hope for a boost to improve the character’s ability. Time Turner lasts for only three seconds and has a long cooldown time of 250 seconds. Boosting the span of the skill and reducing the cooldown period would yield better results.

4) Jota

Jota and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Jota’s Sustained Raid helps recover HP when players shoot their enemies and knock them down. However, only 10% of the maximum HP is recovered when they knock down their opponents. This percentage can be increased so that more users choose Jota while engaging in aggressive Free Fire matches.

3) Steffie

Steffie and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Steffie has a valuable ability called Graffiti’s Blessings that lasts for 5 seconds and has a cooldown time of only 45 seconds. It reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5%, but since the percentages are low, she is not very favored by players. This could change if her ability is buffed up in an upcoming update.

2) Dasha

Dasha and her ability (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s multi-dimensional ability, Partying On, helps reduce damage and recovery time caused due to falls and recoil build-up. The rate of recoil build-up and the maximum recoil are reduced by 6% each. The developers can increase the percentage to make her more popular among beginners in Free Fire.

1) D-bee

D-bee and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

D-bee is one of the best characters to help with accuracy and movement speed when gamers are busy firing at their enemies. While the latter is boosted by only 5%, the accuracy is increased by 10%. Both aspects can be bettered to make D-bee the best choice for beginners in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the opinion of the author. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

