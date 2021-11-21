Free Fire wins Esports Mobile Game of the Year at Esports Awards 2021

Free Fire has once again won the Esports Awards 2021 in the Esports 'Mobile Game of the Year' category. The battle royale game took the top spot in the same category the previous year as well.

Developed and published by Garena, the mobile game is immensely famous and has two major modes – Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Revolving around shooting and survival, the ultimate goal of the players is to be the last person standing.

Free Fire lifts the Esports Awards 2021 trophy

Esports Awards is one of the most revered accolades in the world of gaming. It is presented by Lexus and it honors the best players, content creators, games and more of the year.

Free Fire became the most voted the Esports 'Mobile Game of the Year' and cinched the Esports Awards 2021 trophy in that category.

Free Fire developer thanks fans for their support (Image via Esports Awards 2021)

Aside from Free Fire, the following games, presented by Verizon, were also nominated in the same category:

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Clash Royale

Brawl Stars

Arena of Valor

One of the most exciting aspects of the nominations was that Free Fire was nominated alongside its tough competitors PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, both being, primarily, battle royale games too. Free Fire fans were ecstatic when the game beat the other two titles to emerge as the winner.

Free Fire statistics as per official reports (Image via sea)

Free Fire’s popularity is increasing with every passing day and the latest official reports show that it has 729 Million quarterly active users and 93.2 Million quarterly paying users.

Free Fire has also become the highest-grossing mobile game in South East Asia and Latin America. The game has maintained consistency in India by becoming the highest-grossing mobile game in the country as well, for four consecutive quarters.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan