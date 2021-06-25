PUBG Mobile, Free Fire nominated for Esports Game of the Year award at Esports Awards 2021

PUBG and Free Fire solidified their status as behemoths in the gaming industry following their nominations for Esports Game of the Year award at Esports Awards 2021.

Mobile Gaming and Esports have witnessed continuous growth over the past two years. Battle Royale games such as Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have been at the forefront of mobile gaming.

These titles have taken mobile gaming to new heights by breaking many records in revenue, downloads, and esports viewership.

The Esports Awards take place every year to both celebrate and commemorate the success of Esports titles, teams, players, and management. The awards are distributed among various categories with those being:

1.) Community Awards

2.) Industry Awards

3.) Creative Awards

4.) Pro and On-Air Talent Awards

The various nominees in the Community Awards category were announced earlier in the month of May.

Recently, the Esports Awards revealed various sub-categories in the industry awards section. Popular among them was the Esports Game of the Year.

Free Fire, by Garena and PUBG Mobile by Tencent, have been nominated in this category. Both of these titles have had tremendous success in the past year and have continued their extraordinary run in 2021 as well. Along with these games, the following titles have also been nominated under this category:

1.) Valorant (Publisher: Riot Games)

2.) Rainbow Six Siege (Publisher: Ubisoft)

3.) Overwatch (Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment)

4.) Dota2 (Publisher: Valve)

5.) Call of Duty (Publisher: Activision)

6.) League of Legends (Publisher: Riot Games)

7.) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Publisher: Valve)

8.) Rocket League (Publisher: Psyonix)

Earlier during the Community awards, Free Fire and PUBG Mobile were nominated under the sub-category of Esports Mobile Game of the Year.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire were also nominated under this category, which made its debut at last year's Esports Awards. Free Fire ended up winning in this category.

Among other categories in the Community awards, MortaL, the popular Indian streamer, was nominated in the Streamer of the Year category amongst huge industry names such as DrDisrespect and Shroud.

For the second time in a row ❤️ This really feels surreal..



There's only moving forward. With a smile 😁 https://t.co/JwW6n5PAHW — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) May 27, 2021

MortaL was nominated in this category for the second straight year. At the 2020 Esports Awards, MortaL was nominated in two categories: The Streamer of the Year and Mobile Esports Player of the Year.

He achieved 2nd and 3rd in these categories respectively.

It would be interesting to see who bags the Esports awards this year. The excitement among fans for these prestigious awards is truly remarkable.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul