Free Fire OB32 update expected release date and maintenance schedule

Garena comes up with major Free Fire updates every two months. The developers introduce new characters, pets, and even game modes in these updates. Bug fixes and character ability rework are also common features of the updates.

The server will be shut down on January 13, 2022 (Image via Free Fire)

The latest Free Fire update was the OB31 update that brought in some exciting changes. Now that the expected date is not even a month away, players are looking forward to the OB32 update. The Advance Server for the upcoming update is live and will close on January 13, 2022.

When will the Free Fire OB32 update be released?

Since Garena has not officially revealed the actual date of release of the update, players can only speculate on the release date based on the previous patterns. The developers have released a major update on the day of completion of the Clash Squad Ranked Season. Sometimes the update even arrived a day earlier.

The Clash Squad Ranked Season will come to a close on January 20, 2022 (Image via Free Fire)

The Clash Squad Ranked Season will come to a conclusion on January 20, 2022. Hence, players can expect the OB32 update to be rolled out on January 19 or 20.

The exact time of release of the OB32 update can be expected to be around 10:30 AM IST. The arrival also depends on the device the players are using.

What will be the maintenance time for the OB32 update?

Whenever there is a major update, the servers of Free Fire are taken down for maintenance. This maintenance lasts for about nine hours on the day the update arrives. Since the maintenance time for the OB31 update ranged from 9:30 AM IST to 6:30 PM IST, the same time frame can be expected in case of the OB32 update.

Disclaimer: Garena has not officially revealed the actual release date and maintenance time of the OB32 update and this is merely speculation.

