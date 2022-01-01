Free Fire OB32 update expected release date and time for all regions and devices

There's always a lot of excitement when a new Free Fire update is released and the latest OB31 version of the game was released about a month ago, on 1 December. It introduced a new character named Nairi, a pet named Yeti, and plenty of other additional features such as a weapon and more.

Players are already hyped up regarding the upcoming version, OB32, which is estimated to be released in the next couple of weeks. As a result, they've been keeping an eye out for the exact release date and other details.

Expected release date and time of Free Fire OB32 update

The ranked season of the game mode will be ending on 20 January (Image via Free Fire)

Most of the past few Free Fire updates were released by Garena either on the day or one day before the Clash Squad Ranked Season will end. The same pattern will likely be followed this time around as well.

Based on this, users can expect the Free Fire OB32 version to be made available on 19 January or 20 January as the Clash Squad Ranked Season will conclude on 20 January.

On the day of the update, there will mostly be a maintenance break, which generally lasts between 9:30 am (GMT +5.30) and 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30).

Consequently, the OB32 patch will be released a few hours into the break, i.e., between 10:30 am IST – 12:30 am IST (GMT +5:30).

The server will be available between these dates (Image via Free Fire)

Additionally, to test out the new version's features, the developers will be incorporating an Advance Server. The timeline has already been revealed and it will run between 6 January and 13 January.

Registration for the server has also commenced recently, and users can read more about it by clicking here.

Gamers are recommended to follow Free Fire on their social media handles to stay up to date on any news regarding the update.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The developers haven't announced any particular release date. The one mentioned above is just speculation. It is expected that they will disclose the specifics in the coming few weeks.

Edited by Srijan Sen