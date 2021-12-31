How to register for Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

The developers bring out a new Advanced Server client before releasing a new Free Fire update. This facilitates players to evaluate and provide feedback on new features and content before being released in the global version.

Following the release of the OB31 update in early December, gamers are awaiting the Free Fire OB32 patch. The developers have announced the registration for the upcoming Advance Server, which has increased the excitement in the community.

Steps to register for Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

Although the OB32 Advance Server client will be available to all users, only those who have received an Activation Code can access it. Thus, it becomes essential to register for the Advance Server ahead of time since this is the only way that gamers stand a chance to get the code.

Step 1: Players can go to the official Free Fire Advance Server website on any web browser. Clicking here will redirect users to it.

Gamers can sign-up using Facebook or Google (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, the users must sign in. The developers have provided two different options this time around, i.e., gamers can utilize either Facebook or Google accounts.

Users need to set up the profile (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once this is complete, a form will appear where users must enter their name, email address, and phone number. They can submit their application to the Free Fire Advance Server.

Since the Advance Server can hold only a limited number of users, not every registered user will get access to the client. If the user has not received the code, then all they can do is wait for a response from the developers.

Users will get the option to download the client on its release on 6 January 2022.

Free Fire OB32 Advance Server timeline

The client will be available for download on 6 January (Image via Free Fire)

Server open date – 1 January 2022

Server close date – 13 January 2022

Players will be able to access the client during this phase to test the new features. Additionally, users stand a chance to get diamonds by reporting bugs during the Advance Server.

Edited by Shaheen Banu