5 passive Free Fire characters who deserve a revamp in 2022

Garena, the developers of Free Fire, generally try to rework unique character abilities with every major update. While some character abilities are buffed for better gameplay, others are nerfed to maintain parity with players mixing and matching different characters for Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches.

Passive abilities in Free Fire (except for Shirou) are devoid of cooldown time. The skills of passive characters are automatically activated whenever the character has to face a particular situation or are just present throughout the game.

Passive Free Fire characters whose abilities can be revamped

Here are some Free Fire characters with passive abilities whose abilities can be reworked in the upcoming OB32 update:

1) Joseph

Joseph's Nutty Movement ability (Image via Garena)

Joseph’s ability, Nutty Movement, allows players to increase their movement speed by 10% for 1 second. Clearly, the duration of this ability is too low and it would be better if the increased movement speed buff lasts for at least 5 seconds.

2) Kelly

Kelly's Dash ability (Image via Garena)

Even if Kelly has an awakened version of herself, her normal ability, Dash, is simply not powerful enough. Her ability increases sprinting speed by just 1%, which is too low to notice on the Free Fire character.

3) Ford

Ford's Iron Will ability (Image via Garena)

The damage taken by players outside the safe zone can be reduced by 4% using Ford’s Iron Will ability. However, Free Fire gamers would prefer to use this character if the damage is reduced by at least 10% rather than a meager 4%.

4) Leon

Leon's Buzzer Beater ability (Image via Garena)

Despite Leon being a new character introduced in the OB30 update, his Buzzer Beater ability is unfortunately not up to the mark. He recovers only 5 HP after surviving a gunfight, which is nothing compared to the kind of HP recovery Jota and other characters receive.

5) Maro

Maro's Falcon Fervor ability (Image via Garena)

Maro’s ability, Falcon Fervor, helps to deal greater damage with distance by 5% and also increases the damage dealt to marked enemies by 1%. If the damage with distance is increased by 10% and damage inflicted on marked opponents is increased by 5%, his ability would certainly become much more useful.

Note: All the abilities listed above are at the characters' minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order.

Edited by Atul S