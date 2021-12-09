List of Free Fire characters nerfed and buffed in 2021

With almost every major Free Fire update, some or the other character’s ability is reworked. Out of the six major updates in 2021, character abilities were buffed and nerfed in five of them.
While some buffs were very satisfying, some nerfs were completely disappointing. All the Free Fire characters who were buffed and nerfed via major updates in 2021 are listed below.
Free Fire characters buffed and nerfed in 2021
1) Chrono
After the OB27 update
- Damage block: 600
- Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%
- Boost in allies’ movement speed: Eliminated
- Cooldown time: 200 seconds
After the OB30 update
- Damage block: 600
- Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%
- Cooldown time: 250 seconds.
After the OB31 update
- Damage block: 800
- Boost in player’s movement speed: Removed
- Cooldown time: 180 seconds.
2) Wukong
After OB27 update
- Transformation duration: 10 seconds
- Firing weapons will cancel the Camouflage effect
- Cooldown time: 300 seconds
- Cooldown will reset after taking down an enemy
After OB30 update
- Reduction in movement speed when the ability is activated: 20%
3) A124
- EP to HP conversion: 20
- Conversion speed: 4 seconds
- Cooldown time: 10 seconds
4) Misha
- Increase in driving speed: 5%
- Damage decreased while riding the vehicle: 5%
- Harder to target while driving
5) Olivia
- Extra HP boost to players being revived by the character: 30
6) Maxim
After the OB27 update
- Faster consumption of medkits: 15%
After the OB31 update
- Faster consumption of medkits: 5%
7) Paloma
- Except for 40mm ammunition, no other ammunition will take up inventory space.
8) Clu
- Scan Radius: 50 meters
- Duration: 5 seconds
- Cooldown time: 75 seconds
9) Laura
- Accuracy increases by 10% while being scoped in.
10) Luqueta
- HP recovered after every kill: 10 (up to a maximum of 35)
11) Shani
- Restore armor durability after every kill: 10%
- Extra kill upgrade armor up to level 3
12) Alvaro
- Explosive weapon damage: 10%
13) Andrew “The Fierce”
- Damage Reduction: 5%
14) Shirou
- Cooldown time: 25 seconds
15) K
- Recovery: 3 EP
- Time: 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EPs)
16) D-bee
- Accuracy: 20%
17) Thiva
- Increase in help-up speed: 10%
Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.
Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.