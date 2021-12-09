List of Free Fire characters nerfed and buffed in 2021

With almost every major Free Fire update, some or the other character’s ability is reworked. Out of the six major updates in 2021, character abilities were buffed and nerfed in five of them.

While some buffs were very satisfying, some nerfs were completely disappointing. All the Free Fire characters who were buffed and nerfed via major updates in 2021 are listed below.

Free Fire characters buffed and nerfed in 2021

1) Chrono

Chrono the only character who has been nerfed thrice (Image via Free Fire)

After the OB27 update

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%

Boost in allies’ movement speed: Eliminated

Cooldown time: 200 seconds

After the OB30 update

Damage block: 600

Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%

Cooldown time: 250 seconds.

After the OB31 update

Damage block: 800

Boost in player’s movement speed: Removed

Cooldown time: 180 seconds.

2) Wukong

Wukong has been nerfed twice (Image via Free Fire)

After OB27 update

Transformation duration: 10 seconds

Firing weapons will cancel the Camouflage effect

Cooldown time: 300 seconds

Cooldown will reset after taking down an enemy

After OB30 update

Reduction in movement speed when the ability is activated: 20%

3) A124

A124’s ability was nerfed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)

EP to HP conversion: 20

Conversion speed: 4 seconds

Cooldown time: 10 seconds

4) Misha

Misha’s ability was buffed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)

Increase in driving speed: 5%

Damage decreased while riding the vehicle: 5%

Harder to target while driving

5) Olivia

Olivia’s ability was buffed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)

Extra HP boost to players being revived by the character: 30

6) Maxim

Maxim's ability was buffed as well as nerfed (Image via Free Fire)

After the OB27 update

Faster consumption of medkits: 15%

After the OB31 update

Faster consumption of medkits: 5%

7) Paloma

Paloma's ability was buffed in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)

Except for 40mm ammunition, no other ammunition will take up inventory space.

8) Clu

Clu's ability had a major buff in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)

Scan Radius: 50 meters

Duration: 5 seconds

Cooldown time: 75 seconds

9) Laura

Laura's ability was buffed in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)

Accuracy increases by 10% while being scoped in.

10) Luqueta

Luqueta's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

HP recovered after every kill: 10 (up to a maximum of 35)

11) Shani

Shani's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

Restore armor durability after every kill: 10%

Extra kill upgrade armor up to level 3

12) Alvaro

Alvaro's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)

Explosive weapon damage: 10%

13) Andrew “The Fierce”

Awakened Andrew's ability was nerfed in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

Damage Reduction: 5%

14) Shirou

Shirou's ability was buffed in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

Cooldown time: 25 seconds

15) K

K's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)

Recovery: 3 EP

Time: 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EPs)

16) D-bee

D-bee's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)

Accuracy: 20%

17) Thiva

Thiva's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)

Increase in help-up speed: 10%

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Danyal Arabi