List of Free Fire characters nerfed and buffed in 2021

Free Fire characters that has been buffed and nerfed (Image via Sportskeeda)
Free Fire characters that has been buffed and nerfed (Image via Sportskeeda)
Debolina Banerjee
Modified Dec 09, 2021 06:02 PM IST
With almost every major Free Fire update, some or the other character’s ability is reworked. Out of the six major updates in 2021, character abilities were buffed and nerfed in five of them.

While some buffs were very satisfying, some nerfs were completely disappointing. All the Free Fire characters who were buffed and nerfed via major updates in 2021 are listed below.

Free Fire characters buffed and nerfed in 2021

1) Chrono

Chrono the only character who has been nerfed thrice (Image via Free Fire)
Chrono the only character who has been nerfed thrice (Image via Free Fire)

After the OB27 update

  • Damage block: 600
  • Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%
  • Boost in allies’ movement speed: Eliminated
  • Cooldown time: 200 seconds

After the OB30 update

  • Damage block: 600
  • Boost in player’s movement speed: 5%
  • Cooldown time: 250 seconds.

After the OB31 update

  • Damage block: 800
  • Boost in player’s movement speed: Removed
  • Cooldown time: 180 seconds.

2) Wukong

Wukong has been nerfed twice (Image via Free Fire)
Wukong has been nerfed twice (Image via Free Fire)

After OB27 update

  • Transformation duration: 10 seconds
  • Firing weapons will cancel the Camouflage effect
  • Cooldown time: 300 seconds
  • Cooldown will reset after taking down an enemy

After OB30 update

  • Reduction in movement speed when the ability is activated: 20%

3) A124

A124's ability was nerfed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)
A124’s ability was nerfed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • EP to HP conversion: 20
  • Conversion speed: 4 seconds
  • Cooldown time: 10 seconds

4) Misha

Misha's ability was buffed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)
Misha’s ability was buffed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Increase in driving speed: 5%
  • Damage decreased while riding the vehicle: 5%
  • Harder to target while driving

5) Olivia

Olivia's ability was buffed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)
Olivia’s ability was buffed in the OB27 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Extra HP boost to players being revived by the character: 30

6) Maxim

Maxim's ability was buffed as well as nerfed (Image via Free Fire)
Maxim's ability was buffed as well as nerfed (Image via Free Fire)

After the OB27 update

  • Faster consumption of medkits: 15%

After the OB31 update

  • Faster consumption of medkits: 5%

7) Paloma

Paloma's ability was buffed in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)
Paloma's ability was buffed in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Except for 40mm ammunition, no other ammunition will take up inventory space.

8) Clu

Clu's ability had a major buff in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)
Clu's ability had a major buff in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Scan Radius: 50 meters
  • Duration: 5 seconds
  • Cooldown time: 75 seconds

9) Laura

Laura's ability was buffed in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)
Laura's ability was buffed in the OB28 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Accuracy increases by 10% while being scoped in.

10) Luqueta

Luqueta's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)
Luqueta's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • HP recovered after every kill: 10 (up to a maximum of 35)

11) Shani

Shani's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)
Shani's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Restore armor durability after every kill: 10%
  • Extra kill upgrade armor up to level 3

12) Alvaro

Alvaro's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)
Alvaro's ability was buffed in the OB29 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Explosive weapon damage: 10%

13) Andrew “The Fierce”

Awakened Andrew's ability was nerfed in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)
Awakened Andrew's ability was nerfed in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Damage Reduction: 5%

14) Shirou

Shirou's ability was buffed in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)
Shirou's ability was buffed in the OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Cooldown time: 25 seconds

15) K

K's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
K's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Recovery: 3 EP
  • Time: 2.2 seconds (up to a maximum of 150 EPs)

16) D-bee

D-bee's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
D-bee's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Accuracy: 20%

17) Thiva

Thiva's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
Thiva's ability was buffed in the OB31 update (Image via Free Fire)
  • Increase in help-up speed: 10%

Note: All abilities are at the characters’ minimum level. Players can level up their characters to make them more powerful.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked. Character selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
