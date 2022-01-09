Top 5 tips to win Clash Squad matches in Free Fire in 2022

Free Fire has two main modes – Battle Royale and Clash Squad. In Clash Squad matches, two groups of four players try their best to defeat the other team.

There are seven rounds in a Clash Squad match and the first team to win four of them wins the match. Now that the Ranked Season 25 has commenced in Free Fire, players can boost their ranks by winning more Clash Squad matches.

Tips to win more Free Fire Clash Squad matches

1) Good communication

Since communication is the key, players must put their best foot forward to maintain good communication with their teammates throughout the match. It is even better if the same squad plays multiple Clash Squad matches than a team of players unfamiliar with one another.

2) Character selection

Dimitri and his ability (Image via Free Fire)

Many active and passive characters in Free Fire help the user and their allies. Players must choose characters like Thiva, Dimitri, DJ Alok, Elite Andrew, etc., who are key assets in Clash Squad matches.

3) No cluster

Players often make the mistake of sticking too close to their teammates. This is a dire mistake and can lead to multiple eliminations at one go, so players should always fan out so that it is difficult for the enemies to track all of them at once.

4) Variety of pets

Ottero helps with EP recovery (Image via Free Fire)

Since Clash Squad matches always consist of four players, each player must choose a different pet as a companion to no repetition of skills. Pets with healing skills and utility benefits should always encourage good combat.

5) Proper weapon selection

Since the range of fights in Clash Squad matches is not much, players must never choose long-range weapons like sniper rifles. Free Fire gamers should choose assault rifles and sub-machine guns if they want the best results.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order.

