5 mistakes Free Fire players should avoid to get more kills with Shotguns

Players rarely use shotguns in Garena Free Fire as they do not spray bullets like machine guns and Assault Rifles. Nonetheless, Shotguns provide the highest damage rate compared to other weapons in this battle royale game.

Gamers often make mistakes while using Shotguns in BR and Clash Squad matches. Here are a few such errors that they must avoid to get more kills with this gun-type in Free Fire.

Get more Shotgun frags in Free Fire by avoiding these activities

1) Medium to long-range fights

Shotguns are meant explicitly for short-range fights, so if users use them for medium to long-range battles, the purpose of the gun gets defeated. Once they use it for short-range fights, Free Fire gamers can inflict more damage on their enemies.

2) Not use M1887 unless absolutely sure

Statistics of the M1887 (Image via ff.garena)

Sometimes, players have a tough time selecting the Shotgun of their choice. However, they must always remember that the M1887 is capable of causing maximum damage to enemies. However, the gun has a very poor magazine, so they have to be accurate with their shots or avoid this weapon altogether.

3) Poor backup gun

Every Free Fire gamer is aware that they can use two guns to defeat enemies. If they want to play with Shotguns primarily, players should still ensure that they have a powerful Assault Rifle as a backup gun to take down enemies when the distance of the fights increases.

4) Not use proper characters

Caroline’s Agility ability (Image via Free Fire)

Since Caroline is intended in Free Fire for shotgun users, they make a major mistake not choosing her. Other characters who help with healing, like DJ Alok, Dimitri, and more, can also be used to boost HP properly.

5) Not use pets

Like characters in Free Fire, pets are beneficial with their unique abilities. Users must always use a pet that helps with health recovery when using a Shotgun to take down their enemies.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and is not ranked in any order.

Edited by Ravi Iyer