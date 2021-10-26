5 best Free Fire gun combinations for aggressive players after OB30 update

Players have access to a wide variety of firearms in Free Fire, such as SMG's, assault rifles (AR), sniper rifles, and more. The weapons carried by players have a considerable impact on the outcome of a fight in the game as the users with better guns for the given range will triumph.

Players should concentrate on creating gun combinations that allow them to engage in combat at a variety of ranges. Users should preferably carry a shotgun or an SMG in most cases to defend themselves in close battles as an AR, sniper, or marksman rifle will be less than ideal at this range.

Note: The list of guns provided below is based on the writer's preference as is purely subjective.

Gun combination in Free Fire for aggressive gameplay

5) Scar + MP5

SCAR has all-round stats (Image via Free Fire)

SCAR is a viable AR for beginners. When loaded with a scope and other attachments, users will be able to use it effectively in mid-range combat. They can choose to use the AUG instead of SCAR based on their preference.

MP5 has a high rate of fire and stability (Image via Free Fire)

The MP5 is one of the most stable SMGs and can be mounted with the majority of attachments. It also has a high rate of fire and reload speed, making it useful in close combat.

4) Famas + MP40

Famas fires three bullets at a time (Image via Free Fire)

The Famas is one of the simplest weapons to use in Free Fire. It is designed to fire three shots at once and can be lethal for players in mid-range battles. The Famas has a better fire rate and higher damage output than the M4A1 making it a decent alternative.

MP40 boasts a very high fire rate (Image via Free Fire)

The MP40 is popular among Free Fire players due to its high fire rate, which allows them to unload a whole magazine in a matter of seconds. Its lethality at close range is enhanced by its decent damage. However, as the range increases, the gun's potency considerably decreases.

3) Woodpecker + SPAS12

Woodpecker has good damage and armor penetration (Image via Free Fire)

Woodpecker is a fantastic marksman rifle that players can use thanks to its excellent damage and armor penetration. However, this is offset by its decreased rate of fire, which limits it to long to mid-range combat.

SPAS 12 has the second-highest damage among shotguns (Image via Free Fire)

In this situation, gamers will also want a close-range weapon, and the SPAS12 is a strong option. This can assist them in swiftly bringing down their opponents. The gun has the second highest damage in the category and boasts decent range values for a shotgun. Users can also substitute it with a desired SMG or shotgun.

2) AWM + UMP

AWM is best for long-range fights (Image via Free Fire)

The AWM is, without a doubt, the best sniper rifle in the game and is essential for long-range battles. Some Free Fire players even use two AWMs for aggressive gameplay. In case they do not find AWM, they can also rely on M82B or KAR98K.

UMP is a decent SMG (Image via Free Fire)

Simultaneously, having a handy SMG is required for fighting in close combat due to the presence of snipers. Furthermore, UMP has a high armor penetration and rate of fire, allowing users to take down opponents at medium ranges after they have been tagged.

1) AK + M1887

AK has good damage and rate of fire (Image via Free Fire)

The AK is a fantastic weapon of choice because of its tremendous damage, allowing players to battle mid to long-range easily. Users can easily take down their foes because of the fast rate of fire. However, its recoil may be difficult for some gamers to manage.

If they find the AK challenging to use, they can switch to the Parafal, which has better damage but a lower firing rate, or the M4A1, which is well-balanced for all sorts of engagements.

M1887 can decimate foes in close range (Image via Free Fire)

Shotguns and SMGs, on the other hand, are a necessity in close-range combat. The M1887 is one of the finest in its category, with very great damage; however, the small magazine size may be a drawback for some users.

