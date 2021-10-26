How to get free legendary gun skin in Free Fire this week

Free Fire is brimming with an enthralling array of cosmetics for players to buy. Among these, gun skins are an essential purchase due to their visual appeal and ability to improve the base stats of a gun. Because of the strategic benefits offered by these skins, gamers don't hesitate to spend cash to acquire the exclusive and legendary skins.

Fortunately for some players who do not have enough diamonds, Free Fire has no shortage of events, with developers regularly adding new ones. Recently, Diwali events have been underway, providing the playerbase with numerous freebies. This includes legendary gun skins, bundles, a pet, and more.

Free legendary gun skins in Free Fire from 'Charge the Portal to Come Home' event

Users can choose two legendary gun skins (Image via Free Fire)

The new Charge the Portal to Come Home event began on 25 October 2021 and will award gamers with several rewards for completing the objectives. They will be able to choose two legendary gun skins and a pet for free.

During this event, players will need to complete a series of daily missions to earn Energy Points that will charge the portal. They can also invite their friends to join them on this quest, since all the Energy Points will be shared across the team.

Users should collect Energy Points by completing the missions (Image via Free Fire)

There are three different levels of the milestone, and as players reach them, they will be allowed to choose one of the items available on that tier. The exact details of the rewards are as follows:

Portal Unlock at 50 Energy Points

There are a total of four legendary gun skins, and users can pick one of them:

M4A1 Flaming Skull

M60 Crimson Red

UMP Art of War

Famas Warrior Spirit

Extra Charge at 90 Energy Points

Users can select a free pet after achieving the milestone. The available ones are:

Ottero

Robo

Shiba

Rockie

Detective Panda

Super Charge at 130 Energy Points

The same set of legendary gun skins are provided at this level as well.

So in total, if players manage to achieve all the milestones, they will be able to get two legendary gun skins and a pet as rewards.

