3 best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire (October 2021)

Diamonds are really valuable in Garena Free Fire because the premium currency is needed to acquire a variety of commodities, including the Elite Pass and characters. As a result, there is an intense desire among players to obtain diamonds.

Because they're not free, individuals are compelled to look for alternatives, mainly because spending real money on diamonds isn't an option for everyone. The following are a few apps that can be used for this purpose.

Top 3 apps to get Free Fire diamonds for free (October 2021)

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay can also be used by players to get free diamonds (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a GPT application in which users must complete specific tasks/surveys. Later on, they will be able to cash out their earnings in various ways, including gift cards. These can then be used to buy diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

It should be noted that payout choices differ based on the user's country. Click here to go to Poll Pay's Google Play Store page.

2) BOOYAH

The BOOYAH application has numerous events that offer rewards (Image via Play Store)

The next spot on this list goes to the BOOYAH app, which readers can use to obtain free diamonds and other rewards. The app is created by Garena and hosts a range of events in which users may take part. They can earn freebies, which sometimes includes the premium in-game currency.

Gamers should keep in mind that they must link their Free Fire account to the app. Readers can tap on this link to visit BOOYAH's page on the Google Play Store.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is probably the best app for obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire. First, users need to download it to their devices and enter the necessary information to create their accounts.

Following that, they will be given surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits which can be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. Users can also wait and hold on to these credits to buy super airdrops.

Readers can click here to visit the Google Opinion Rewards page on the Play Store.

Edited by Siddharth Satish