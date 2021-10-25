×
Free Fire Diwali 2021 event: How to get rare legendary gun skins and pet for free

M4A1 – Flaming Skull is one of the skins available to users (Image via Free Fire)
Aniket Thakkar
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Oct 25, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Feature

Diwali events have arrived in Free Fire, bringing with them a truckload of freebies for players. In most of these events, players must grind to complete objectives and attain exclusive items.

One of the events that has already started within the game is called Charge the Portal to Come Home. The event begins today, i.e. on 25 October 2021. Players have time to claim two legendary gun skins and a permanent pet until 7 November 2021.

Steps to get free legendary gun skins and a pet in Free Fire

Users can get two gun skins along with a pet (Image via Free Fire)

This event in Free Fire requires users to complete a variety of daily missions to earn Energy Points which subsequently charges the portal. Furthermore, players can invite their friends to their squad as the Energy Points will be shared across the team, enabling them to unlock the rewards even more quickly.

Players will have to complete the tasks to earn the Energy Points (Image via Free Fire)

The list of daily missions are as follows:

  • Booyah in battle royale: 1x Energy Point
  • Eliminate one enemy in battle royale mode: 1x Energy Point
  • Win a clash squad match: 1x Energy Point
  • Log in: 1x Energy Point
  • Play any game with friends: 1x Energy Point

If the squad is full, then players will earn 50x Energy Points since these are shared across the team.

The developers have set three distinct levels of milestones, and the rewards for that tier will be unlocked as the milestones are achieved. Users will be able to choose from the list of available items.

The three milestones are:

Portal Unlock – 50 Energy Points

Users may choose one of the four gun skins for free:

  • Famas – Warrior’s Spirit
  • UMP – Art of War
  • M60 – Crimson Red
  • M4A1 – Flaming Skull

Extra Charge – 90 Energy Points

Once this milestone is achieved, players will have the option to get one of the pets:

  • Detective Panda
  • Rockie
  • Shiba
  • Robo
  • Ottero

Super Charge – 130 Energy Points

After players hit the last milestone, they will unlock the following rewards:

  • Famas – Warrior’s Spirit
  • UMP – Art of War
  • M60 – Crimson Red
  • M4A1 – Flaming Skull
