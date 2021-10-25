Free Fire Diwali event calendar 2021: New rewards and dates revealed

Much to the delight of Free Fire players, the Diwali calendar has been added to the game, revealing a few of the exciting cosmetics available in the coming days. Furthermore, various events are now in progress, which they can participate in to earn an interesting series of items.

The Lone Wolf mode and Charge the Portal to Come Home started on 25 October, while the other events will commence later. As per the schedule, some of these will run until 11 November.

Details about Free Fire Diwali 2021 calendar and rewards

The Free Fire Diwali celebration calendar (Image via Free Fire)

Earlier this month, some data miners leaked items accessible in Free Fire Diwali 2021, as well as its calendar, which started on 25 October. All of this proved to be accurate, as the events have begun today.

Here is a list of the events, along with the rewards revealed:

Charge the Portal to Come Home (25 October to 7 November)

Free Fire players have the option to get skins and a pet from the event (Image via Free Fire)

To attain the rewards, users need to complete the daily missions to earn energy points that will charge the portal. There are three milestones, offering users an option to select one of the rewards.

Portal Unlock (50 energy points) – One of the four gun skins

Extra Charge (90 energy points) – One of the five pets

Super Charge (130 energy points) – One of the four gun skins

So in total, they will have the option to get two legendary gun skins and one pet for free. The list of available gun skins is:

Famas – Warrior’s Spirit

UMP – Art of War

M60 – Crimson Red

M4A1 – Flaming Skull

On the other hand, pets available in the event are:

Detective Panda

Rockie

Shiba

Robo

Ottero

Pick your own Diwali Hampers (29 October to 7 November)

Gamers can select their own rewards (Image via Free Fire)

During the event, participants can select their preferred grand prizes from a list of available options. After that, they can sign in every day for the next seven days to obtain the items. It is worth noting that a specific set of rewards has yet to be revealed.

Rang De Rangoli (29 October to 7 November)

The new Desi Gangster Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

During this event, players will be able to earn a free Desi Gangster Bundle as a reward. Though the actual event has not yet been revealed, as the name implies, users might have to paint the Rangoli to earn the reward.

Countdown to Diwali (2 November to 4 November)

An exclusive surfboard called Light Surfer will be available in the Countdown to Diwali event. Since it will begin at a later date, the objectives have not yet been revealed.

Free Magic Cube (4 November)

A Free Magic Cube will be available to the users (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can get a free Magic Cube on 4 November just by signing in on that day. Subsequently, they can use the cube to redeem numerous exclusive bundles from the store.

Diwali Party (4 November)

The greetings emote is available as a reward (Image via Free Fire)

This is one of the easier events for users and requires them to play for 60 minutes on 4 November to obtain the greetings emote.

Join the After Party (5 November to 11 November)

This is the last event of the Diwali celebrations, and players have to collect present tokens to earn Craftland Room Cards, besides other items, including loot crate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer