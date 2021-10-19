Free Fire Diwali 2021 event: Greeting emote, Warrior Prince, and Desi Gangster Bundle leaked

Garena Free Fire is packed with exciting events that play a vital role in keeping the players engrossed and involved in the battle royale title for a few days. These are often specific to the server and offer an abundance of items for free. Players are required to complete missions and tasks to acquire the prizes.

Several leaks from the Free Fire Diwali 2021 have recently surfaced, giving players a glimpse of what publishers have in store for the celebrations. A login event is already underway, providing numerous vouchers and crates.

Renowned Free Fire data miner KnightClown posted a video breaking down the leaked items for the Free Fire Diwali 2021 celebrations.

Exploring some of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 leaked items

KnightClown shared a series of items he believes will be added to the game in the coming days. Here is a list of leaked items that may be introduced during the Diwali celebrations:

Greeting emote

The Flying Diya

Magnificent Mayur

Light Surfer

Magic Feathers Backpack

Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills

Ballin’ n Brawlin’

Katana – Sword of Honor

Grenade – Beach Ball

Sports Car – Bolly Party

AC80 – Royal Warrior

Warrior Prince Bundle

Desi Gangster Bundle

Players may get a more comprehensive overview of the items by watching the video above. Furthermore, in an earlier post, KnightClown went through the leaked event schedule. If genuine, it indicates that the festivities will be starting on 25 October.

The leaked schedule for the event is provided below follows:

Lone Wolf Mode Open (Starting 25 October)

Charge the Portal to Come Home (Starting 25 October)

Pick your Diwali Hampers (Starting 29 October)

Rang De Rangoli (Starting 29 October)

Countdown to Diwali (Starting 1 November)

Claim free Magic Cube (4 November)

Diwali Party (4 November)

After Party Gifts (Starting 5 November)

All these items and events are merely leaks and thus may or may not prove to be true. Additionally, Garena has yet to announce the Diwali celebration calendar and has not provided a glimpse of the rewards. Thus, these leaks must be cautiously considered.

