Free Fire Diwali 2021 event: Greeting emote, Warrior Prince, and Desi Gangster Bundle leaked

Leaked items for Free Fire Diwali 2021 have been leaked (Image via Free Fire)
Modified Oct 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Rumors

Garena Free Fire is packed with exciting events that play a vital role in keeping the players engrossed and involved in the battle royale title for a few days. These are often specific to the server and offer an abundance of items for free. Players are required to complete missions and tasks to acquire the prizes.

Several leaks from the Free Fire Diwali 2021 have recently surfaced, giving players a glimpse of what publishers have in store for the celebrations. A login event is already underway, providing numerous vouchers and crates.

Renowned Free Fire data miner KnightClown posted a video breaking down the leaked items for the Free Fire Diwali 2021 celebrations.

Exploring some of the Free Fire Diwali 2021 leaked items

KnightClown shared a series of items he believes will be added to the game in the coming days. Here is a list of leaked items that may be introduced during the Diwali celebrations:

  • Greeting emote
  • The Flying Diya
  • Magnificent Mayur
  • Light Surfer
  • Magic Feathers Backpack
  • Gloo Wall – Stick No Bills
  • Ballin’ n Brawlin’
  • Katana – Sword of Honor
  • Grenade – Beach Ball
  • Sports Car – Bolly Party
  • AC80 – Royal Warrior
  • Warrior Prince Bundle
  • Desi Gangster Bundle

Players may get a more comprehensive overview of the items by watching the video above. Furthermore, in an earlier post, KnightClown went through the leaked event schedule. If genuine, it indicates that the festivities will be starting on 25 October.

The leaked schedule for the event is provided below follows:

  • Lone Wolf Mode Open (Starting 25 October)
  • Charge the Portal to Come Home (Starting 25 October)
  • Pick your Diwali Hampers (Starting 29 October)
  • Rang De Rangoli (Starting 29 October)
  • Countdown to Diwali (Starting 1 November)
  • Claim free Magic Cube (4 November)
  • Diwali Party (4 November)
  • After Party Gifts (Starting 5 November)

All these items and events are merely leaks and thus may or may not prove to be true. Additionally, Garena has yet to announce the Diwali celebration calendar and has not provided a glimpse of the rewards. Thus, these leaks must be cautiously considered.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

