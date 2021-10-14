Free Fire Diwali event calender leaked: Legendary gun skins and more free rewards expected

The month of October is entirely packed with events for the Free Fire players as Garena has a plethora of them lined up for the fans. First, the Free Fire x Venom events are on the verge of commencement. Furthermore, some of the FFIC events have already begun keeping players engaged.

In addition to this, leaks of the Free Fire Diwali celebrations have surfaced, which will reportedly commence later this month.

Free Fire Diwali 2021 event calendar leaked

A Free Fire data miner named KnightClown has leaked a calendar for Diwali events. In one of his latest Instagram posts, KnightClown has posted a leaked Diwali 2021 event calendar. If the leaks are believed to be accurate, then the events might begin as soon as 25 October 2021. As per the leaked calendar, the last event will conclude on 11 November. The list of events are as follows:

Lone Wolf Mode Open - 25 October 2021 to 4 November 2021

The Lone Wolf mode will open again. The mode was earlier available in the Free Fire OB29 update.

Charge the Portal to Come Home - 25 October 2021 to 7 November 2021

According to the leaked calendar, players will be able to claim up to one pet and 2 legendary gun skins.

Pick your Diwali Hampers - 29 October 2021 to 7 November 2021

Details of the event have not been revealed.

Rang De Rangoli - 29 October 2021 to 7 November

The event will most likely provide a bundle as a reward.

Countdown to Diwali - 1 November to 4 November 2021

The expected rewards for the event are a gun crate, voucher and more.

Claim free Magic Cube - 4 November 2021

Players can claim a free magic cube on 4 November 2021.

Diwali Party - 4 November 2021

Based on the leaked calendar, it appears that an emote is the reward for the Diwali Party event.

After Party Gifts - 5 November 2021 to 11 November 2021

Players will likely receive multiple loot crates and vouchers available for the event.

However, it is worth emphasizing that these are just leaks and thus have to be taken with a grain of salt. Furthermore, the developers have not officially confirmed the Free Fire Diwali Celebration 2021 yet. However, players can expect an announcement about the events to be made very soon.

