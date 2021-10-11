Full list of free rewards in Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration events so far

Free Fire offers a range of rewards to users through events, and the items can include skins, costumes, and even characters. As a result, there's a perpetual sense of anticipation among gamers as they wait for fresh events to be introduced by the developers.

Garena has included the Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration calendar in the game, as well as a preview of upcoming events. This gives the players an idea of what kind of rewards they will be able to attain in the battle royale title.

List of Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration events added

The following is a list of all the Venom 2 event previews that have been added to Free Fire:

Fight with Venom's power (16 October)

After playing for 60 minutes, players will receive this helmet skin (Image via Free Fire)

While the event takes place, users have an opportunity to get their hands on the Carnage Helmet in Free Fire. They would have to complete a specific mission, i.e. to play the game for a duration of 60 minutes.

Hence, after playing Free Fire for 60 minutes on 16 October, they will be eligible for the Carnage Helmet.

Login now! (16 October)

Login Now event will offer a free backpack skin (Image via Free Fire)

The Login Now event will only be available for one day on 16 October, and players will just need to sign in to get their free reward. Upon doing so, they will receive the Venom Backpack.

Players shouldn't miss this opportunity as it is an excellent chance to get a free backpack skin.

Chaos quest (16 October – 24 October)

A free costume bundle will be available through this event (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers will be able to obtain a special bundle called We Are Venom Streetwear from the Chaos Quest. They will need to gather a total of 15 Carnage Tokens by completing specific missions in order to obtain it.

They will then be able to redeem the bundle once they have accumulated the required number of tokens.

Apart from these three, an event called Chaos Attack is also set to be added to Free Fire, and will offer players an opportunity to get a free Motorbike skin.

Edited by Siddharth Satish