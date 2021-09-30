Free Fire x Venom collaboration release date, leaked items, and more

Free Fire has previously worked with numerous public personalities, companies, and franchises. These names include Street Fighter, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Cristiano Ronaldo, KSHMR, McLaren, Money Heist, One Punch Man, and many more. These collaborations have resulted in several new and exciting events in-game, keeping players engaged.

A week ago, Free Fire officially announced a collaboration with the highly-anticipated Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starting 16 October. This has players over the moon as more information is expected from Garena about it.

Everything we know about the Free Fire x Venom collaboration

Given the abundance of hype about the movie, players are eagerly awaiting the Free Fire x Venom collaboration. As part of a dedicated in-game event (starting 16 October), Venom content, exclusive items, and other collectibles are set to be added.

Events will provide players with an excellent opportunity to attain tons of exclusive collaboration content such as costume bundles and more. Further details about the same will soon be unveiled on Free Fire's social media.

Harold Teo, producer at Garena, said about the latest collaboration:

“This collaboration with Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a huge milestone for us and our players all over the world. The iconic character reflects a key component of Free Fire gameplay – creating chaos and eliminating enemies to survive – and is part of our commitment to offer memorable experiences for our global community.”

Bart FF, a popular data miner, has previously leaked a few of the items that could be added to Free Fire with this association. They include:

Venom helmet

Time of Carnage: We are Venom

Esolio Time of Carnage

Bike - Time of Carnage

Time of Carnage Set

Blue Venom Token

Red Venom Token

Hybrid Venom Token

Carnage Time Backpack

Note: These are leaked items. The information is speculative pending official confirmation.

