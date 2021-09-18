Free Fire x Venom 2 collaboration might be in development, as per leaks

Free Fire has previously successfully collaborated with celebrities, television shows, multiple franchises, and companies that brought in new content and kept the game engaging. Some popular ones include Alok, KSHMR, Cristiano Ronaldo, Hrithik Roshan, Money Heist, McLaren, One Punch Man, and Street Fighter.

According to data miner Bart FF, Free Fire's next collaboration might be with the forthcoming film Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In one of his latest posts on his Instagram handle, he claimed to have discovered references to Venom and Carnage in the forthcoming update's text files.

Along with the post, he included a list of items that he believes might find their way into the game as part of the reported collaboration.

Free Fire x Venom leaks surface on internet

Bart FF's post on Instagram about Free Fire's collaboration with Venom 2 (Image via Instagram)

Bart FF is among the top Free Fire dataminers. The post by him regarding the collaboration reads the following:

"Some references to Venom and Carnage were found in the text files of the next update. What further strengthens the theory, beyond the package name, is the release date of the movie."

His post further added that if there is a partnership, players can expect it to take place around the film's release date. According to him, some of the items that might be added to Free Fire with the collaboration could include:

Venom helmet

Time of Carnage: We are Venom

Esolio Time of Carnage

Bike - Time of Carnage

Time of Carnage Set

Blue Venom Token

Red Venom Token

Hybrid Venom Token

Carnage Time Backpack

Also Read

Nevertheless, these are mere leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt because Free Fire's developers have not confirmed any such collaboration yet.

The data miner had previously leaked Free Fire's recent collaboration with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, the footballing giant Cristiano Ronaldo, and the crossover with the Japanese video game franchise Street Fighter.

Edited by Siddharth Satish