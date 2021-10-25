B2K's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, YouTube views, and monthly earnings

Moez Mansouri, commonly known as Born2Kill or B2K in-game, is an established Free Fire YouTuber. The gamer plays in the Middle East server and has amassed a global following as a result of his engaging gameplay videos.

He runs the Born2Kill YouTube channel along with his brother Walid, and has garnered more than 8.31 million subscribers.

What is Born2Kill’s (B2K) Free Fire ID and stats?

B2K’s ID in Free Fire is 320653047, and the player’s stats within the game as of 25 October 2021 are given below:

Lifetime stats

B2K has accumulated 53k kills (Image via Free Fire)

B2K has participated in 9274 squad games and has overpowered his opponents on 1647 occasions. This adds up to a win percentage of 17.75%. In these games, the internet star has secured 53910 kills and sustained a K/D ratio of 7.07.

The YouTuber has competed in 3137 duo games and has emerged victorious in 510 matches, which roughly equates to a win ratio of 16.25%. With 14815 eliminations to his name, Born2Kill has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.64.

B2K has featured in 1409 solo matches and remained unbeaten on 173 occasions, leading to a win rate of 12.27%. He has bagged 4650 kills in these solo games, along with a K/D ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

He has not featured in ranked games (Image via Free Fire)

The battle royale ranks were soft reset a few days ago, and Born2Kill (B2K) is yet to appear in solo, duo, or squad matches in ranked season 24.

Note: B2K’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 25 October 2021 when writing the article and are subject to change as he takes part in more games.

Income

B2K's income (Image via Social Blade)

As reported by Social Blade, B2K is estimated to earn within the range of $3.3K - $52.5K every month from his primary YouTube channel. On the other hand, the approximated yearly income lies between $39.3K and $629.4K.

YouTube

As previously stated, Moez and Walid Mansouri work on the Born2Kill channel, which now has 8.31 million subscribers. The channel has over 400 videos and boasts 535 million views, with the most viral video receiving 14 million views.

On the other hand, their secondary channels B2K, B2K Highlights, and B2K Shorts have 1.29 million, 327k, and 122k subscribers, respectively.

