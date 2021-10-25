Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, and monthly income in October 2021

Numerous YouTubers in the Indian Free Fire scene have amassed massive fan followings, with Romeo Gamer being one of them. This is mainly due to the game's widespread popularity in the country.

Romeo Gamer currently boasts an enormous subscriber count of 2.22 million and has a total of over 134.55 million views to his name. The popular content creator also has over 263 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383, and his real name is Yuvraj Singh Tomar. Here are his stats as of today, 25 October 2021:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Romeo Gamer has played 16356 squad games in Free Fire and has managed to outclass his enemies in a total of 5332 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 32.59%. With 53118 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.82.

He has featured in 4699 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 653 of them, having a win rate of 13.89%. He has accumulated 15433 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Romeo Gamer has appeared in 5976 solo games and has 950 first-place finishes, guaranteeing a win ratio of 15.89%. He has 25251 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

When it comes to the current ranked season, Romeo Gamer has taken part in 75 squad matches and has a win tally of 35, equating to a win rate of 46.66%. He has 295 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 7.38.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played two solo games as well and has secured a single Booyah with a 50% win rate. He has 15 kills in this mode for a K/D ratio of 15.00.

Monthly income

Romeo Gamer's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer's estimated monthly income from his YouTube channel lies in the range of $951 and $15.2K, according to Social Blade.

YouTube channel

Romeo Gamer regularly produces content related to Garena's fast-paced battle royale title. He presently has 883 videos on his channel, with the most-watched video receiving 8.6 million views.

Also Read

According to Social Blade, Romeo Gamer has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 3.80 million views in the last 30 days.

Note: The statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as Romeo Gamer plays more games in Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish