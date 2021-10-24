FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, stats, real name, age, and monthly income details

Sandeep Panwar is a Free Fire content creator from Uttarakhand, India. He is the person behind the popular YouTube channel "FF Antaryami." He has amassed a massive following over the course of several years, given the entertaining and exciting videos that he posts.

He currently boasts an enormous subscriber count of approximately 3.41 million, alongside a total of over 495.17 million views. On top of this, FF Antaryami has over 63.4 thousand Instagram followers.

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID, age, and stats

FF Antaryami's Free Fire ID is 297537840 and he is currently 20 years old.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has 11739 lifetime-squad to his name and has 2432 Booyahs, having a win rate of 20.71%. He has racked up 33188 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.57.

Meanwhile, he has stood victorious in 5394 of the 454 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.41%. In the process, he bagged 15803 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Finally, FF Antaryami has played 3862 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 301, resulting in a win ratio of 7.79%. He has accumulated 8560 kills, upholding a kill-to-death ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

FF Antaryami has featured in 10 squad ranked matches and has three first-place finishes in the current season, converting to a win percentage of 30.00%. With 53 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.57.

Apart from this, the popular YouTuber has played 26 duo games and has managed to kill 81 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Monthly income

FF Antaryami (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade website, the monthly income of FF Antaryami from his channel is between $6.8K and $109K.

YouTube channel

FF Antaryami regularly releases videos about Free Fire and the oldest one dates to January 2020. There are currently 455 videos on his channel, with the most-watched having 13 million views.

According to Social Blade, FF Antaryami has accumulated 150k subscribers and 27.246 million views in the previous 30 days.

Note: The statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as FF Antaryami plays more games in Free Fire.

