TheDonato's Free Fire ID: Stats, real name, country, and monthly income

Donato Muñoz is a Venezuelan content creator with more than 25.5 million subscribers, placing him second on the list of most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers. The player currently resides in Mexico and regularly uploads videos featuring several titles, including Free Fire, Brawl Stars, and more.

TheDonato is also the founder of the Naguara Team, who came second in the Free Fire Copa America 2020. He has earned 100k subscribers and 41.323 million views in the last 30 days.

What is TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats?

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511. His stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TheDonato's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

TheDonato has played 2482 squad games and was victorious on 936 occasions, adding up to a win percentage of 37.71%. He has accumulated 13206 frags, which have earned him a K/D ratio of 8.54.

The YouTuber has competed in 2103 duo matches and has registered 813 Booyahs, securing a win rate of 38.65%. He has bagged 11627 eliminations and sustained a K/D ratio of 9.01.

Coming to duo matches, TheDonato has featured in 1555 solo games and has been undefeated in 439 of these, which adds up to a win ratio of 28.23%. With 8085 kills, the popular content creator has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Ranked stats

TheDonato's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Since the ranks and stats were reset a few days ago, TheDonato has not competed in many games since. He has participated in four squad games and triumphed in one match, roughly translating to a win percentage of 25%. TheDonato also has 25 kills with a K/D ratio of 8.33.

Besides squad games, he has engaged in six duo matches and remained unbeaten in three of them, equating to a win rate of 50%. He has 30 kills with a K/D ratio of 10.

Note: TheDonato’s stats were recorded on 26 October while writing the article, and thus these will change as he participates in more matches.

Income

TheDonato’s income (Image via Social Blade)

TheDonato’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are estimated to be between $10.3K and $165.3K. His yearly revenue ranges from $124K to $2M.

YouTube channel

TheDonato has been uploading videos to his channel since August 2015 and currently has over 1700 videos on the channel. This has earned him a massive view tally of 4.269 billion and a subscriber count of 25.5 million.

Edited by Siddharth Satish