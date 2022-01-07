Top 5 Free Fire tips and tricks to use gloo wall in fights

Gloo walls are quite precious when it comes to aggressive Free Fire matches. These are temporary shields that players can deploy during intense fights.

Beginners might find it a bit difficult to effectively use gloo walls in Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches in Free Fire. Hence, they can use the following tips and tricks to improve their gloo wall usage.

Tips and tricks to use gloo walls effectively in Free Fire

Players can use the following tips and tricks if they want to use gloo walls wisely

5) Do not escape immediately

Many players use gloo walls as a distraction; while this works wonders most of the time, sometimes it can backfire. After deploying a gloo wall, players must not escape it immediately, and search for the perfect opportunity to make their subsequent moves.

4) Placement and timing

Placing a gloo wall at the right place and right time is of prime importance. Players must keep calm and place the gloo wall in the right direction and distance without rushing for it.

3) Climb high places for security

Many professional players use gloo walls to get a better vantage point and to have fun. Free Fire gamers can follow in their footsteps and place gloo walls strategically to climb on top of tall structures to ensure their safety.

2) The 360 degree trick

The 360 degree trick is a nice trick that players can use when they are towards the end of the match by using about four gloo walls. This trick is mainly put into effect when Free Fire gamers get attacked from all directions.

1) Use Nairi along with proper pets

Nairi can be paired with Mr Waggor and Robo (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are certain Free Fire characters like Xayne and Skyler who have the ability to destroy gloo walls, hence players must use Nairi to be on the safe side. They should also pair him with Mr. Waggor to get a sufficient supply of gloo walls and Robo to improve its durability.

